Help ‘Stop The Bleed’ This Month

DENVER (CBS4) – Doctors and first responders in Colorado are calling attention to the Stop the Bleed initiative. The goal is to get more people educated on an important life saving skill — stopping blood loss.

Stop the Bleed Month, held each May, was brought about by the Sandy Hook School Shooting because many of the victims died of blood loss. Medical professionals want more people to be prepared when tragedy strikes.

CBS News Colorado’s Makenzie O’Keefe spoke with Melanie Wuzzardo, Director of Injury Prevention at Swedish Medical Center.

She talked about reacting to a serious bleeding injury by using pressure, packing the injury with gauze and if possible using a tourniquet to put enough pressure to stop the bleeding.

Find more information including on where to find a Stop the Bleed course near you, visit stopthebleed.org .