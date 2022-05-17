1 man injured in Monday night shooting in Olathe

Police in Olathe are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Monday night.

The shooting happened near sorth Ridgeview Road and east Kansas City Road at around 9:21 p.m.

The victim, a 26-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

An 18-year-old male was taken into custody, police say.

No other information on a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

