1 man injured in Monday night shooting in Olathe

By David Medina
 3 days ago
Police in Olathe are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Monday night.

The shooting happened near sorth Ridgeview Road and east Kansas City Road at around 9:21 p.m.

The victim, a 26-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

An 18-year-old male was taken into custody, police say.

No other information on a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

