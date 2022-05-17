ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Factoring in Russell Westbrook as Coaching Search Continues

By Julian Lee
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 3 days ago

It sounds like the Lakers are planning to keep Russell Westbrook for at least one more season.

The team has yet to hire a new coach , though some of the prospective coaches have been asked how they would use Westbrook in their system, Sam Amick of The Athletic relays.

Reports of Westbrook being on the trade block have been persistent since the middle of the 2021-22 campaign, though the market appears dim given the former MVP’s $47 million salary for the upcoming season. With that in mind, it makes sense why the organization is planning for Westbrook to remain on the roster and is hoping to hire a coach that can get the most out of him.

For what it’s worth, Westbrook reportedly lobbied for Scott Brooks while in Washington last season.

The post Lakers Factoring in Russell Westbrook as Coaching Search Continues appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
FortyEightMinutes

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Each Team’s Odds to Land No. 1 Pick

The NBA Draft Lottery is tonight and the top-4 in the upcoming draft will be determined at 8 pm ET on ESPN. The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons all have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. The Cleveland Cavaliers have just a 0.5 chance at landing the No. 1 […] The post 2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Each Team’s Odds to Land No. 1 Pick appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
HOUSTON, TX
FortyEightMinutes

Mavs-Warriors WCF Preview: 6 Things to Note Before Making Series Prediction

Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, and a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. Does it really get better than this? We know what Curry has been capable of, being one of the most entertaining players to watch from the get-go, but Doncic has time and time again left us baffled with his playmaking ability on […] The post Mavs-Warriors WCF Preview: 6 Things to Note Before Making Series Prediction appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Al Horford Will Play in Game 2

Once seen as unlikely to play, Al Horford has cleared the league’s health and safety protocols and will suit up in Game 2. #NEBHInjuryReport update: Al Horford – AVAILABLE https://t.co/wmOKz3DqyW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 19, 2022 Marcus Smart is likely to be available in Game 2 as well after missing Game 1 with a […] The post Al Horford Will Play in Game 2 appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
BOSTON, MA
FortyEightMinutes

Injury Notes: Horford, Smart, Warriors, Lowry, More

Celtics big man Robert Williams, who had missed the last four playoff games with left knee soreness, played 28 minutes in Tuesday’s Game 1 loss against the Heat prior to sitting out the last portion of the game due to what was believed to be a cramp in his left leg. Williams’ left knee, which was […] The post Injury Notes: Horford, Smart, Warriors, Lowry, More appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FortyEightMinutes

NBA Draft Buzz: Trades, Magic, Combine, Williams, Cavaliers, Daniels, Rockets

Magic team president Jeff Weltman indicated that he anticipates receiving calls about trades for the No. 1 pick, as he told FortyEightMinutes and other media via zoom after the NBA Draft Lottery. However, it appears the club is focused on bringing in a franchise pillar via the selection. Jeff Weltman says he anticipates the Magic […] The post NBA Draft Buzz: Trades, Magic, Combine, Williams, Cavaliers, Daniels, Rockets appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
144
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy