Lakers Factoring in Russell Westbrook as Coaching Search Continues

It sounds like the Lakers are planning to keep Russell Westbrook for at least one more season.

The team has yet to hire a new coach , though some of the prospective coaches have been asked how they would use Westbrook in their system, Sam Amick of The Athletic relays.

Reports of Westbrook being on the trade block have been persistent since the middle of the 2021-22 campaign, though the market appears dim given the former MVP’s $47 million salary for the upcoming season. With that in mind, it makes sense why the organization is planning for Westbrook to remain on the roster and is hoping to hire a coach that can get the most out of him.

For what it’s worth, Westbrook reportedly lobbied for Scott Brooks while in Washington last season.

