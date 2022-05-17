ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Good Question: How Do Trees Know When To Bloom?

By Jeff Wagner
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — In a matter of days, we’ve gone from a cold spring to one that’s bursting with warmth and color.

That had us wondering: How do trees know when to bloom? And did it take longer than usual this year? Good Question.

Jeff Wagner explains why nature follows its own schedule and not ours.

From the edge of the Mississippi River to parks and yards, another sign that spring has sprung hangs from above like a colorful canopy.

“It’s so much more green and everything’s blooming,” said Anna Doolittle, a student at St. Thomas University as she walked with a friend along a trail near the river. “It’s crazy the difference.”

“When they get what they need, they’ll leaf out and they’ll bloom,” said Val Cervenka, forest health program coordinator at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

How do trees know when to bloom?

“It depends on the tree, but most trees need a period of chilling. We know that as dormancy,” said Cervenka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5Myx_0fgRwzw800

(credit: CBS)

That’s right — the spring bloom starts with the fall chill into winter. Dormancy is when a tree conserves its energy into its roots to survive the frigid season, making it look lifeless above ground.

Then three pieces to the puzzle emerge in March and April, allowing plants to know that breaking their buds is almost safe to do.

The first step is more sunshine. Trees can sense spring is arriving by the days getting long, meaning more sunlight each day.

Moisture is another factor that fortunately hasn’t been much of a problem in Minnesota this year. Melting snow is the first step, then rainfall, both of which were plentiful in March and April.

Lastly, there needs to be warmth.

“They’re called ‘degree days,’ but it’s not temperature, it’s a heat unit. When that number has been reached, those leaves will push out,” said Cervenka.

Did the bloom happen late this year?

“It feels like especially this year it’s been like a longer wait to wait for the bloom to come,” said Doolittle.

April in the Twin Cities this year was six-degrees cooler than average, including three nights below freezing from April 25-27. That stretch that could have delayed trees from showcasing their true colors.

“The daylight isn’t gonna change from year to year. We’re still gonna get the same amount of daylight in the spring as we got last year and the year before that,” said Cervenka.

But the amount of moisture and warmth can vary from year to year, which could speed up or slow down when the buds decide to pop.

“It depends on kind of the ratio of those things for the tree,” said Cervenka.

Sudden warm spells in late winter and early spring can confuse some plants to bloom early. But with freezing nights to follow, the leaves rarely survive.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Cameras Capture Young Wolf Pups Near Voyageurs National Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Researchers in northern Minnesota got their first look at this spring’s wolf pups in a pack under study in Voyageurs National Park. In a Facebook post, the Voyageurs Wolf Project said that cameras captured the pups Monday as they padded through the forest, working to keep up with their father as their mother followed behind. Researchers believe there are five new pups part of the “Paradise Pack.” This is the third litter of pups for the Paradise breeding pair in as many years. While none of the four pups in the first litter survived, two out of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

High Water, High Risk: Conditions From Heavy Rains Are Recipe For Danger On Many MN Rivers

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — More rain means more dangerous conditions on the water. The Rum River is one of 11 Minnesota rivers flooding right now. First responders just rescued a stuck kayaker last night. Our Jeff Wagner found out why high water can be such a big risk. A trip down the river in hopes of catching some fish was plan for a group of guys at Rum River Central Regional Park. Launching their canoes in an area that is usually a horse trail was likely not part of the plan, but with the area flooded and several roads flooded in...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family, Friends Use Kayaks To Save 2 Teenagers Swept Out Into Northern Minnesota Lake

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in northwestern Minnesota say two teenagers who fell into a river and were swept out into a nearby lake on Thursday were saved by the quick thinking of their friends and family. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the teens fell into the Pelican River south of Detroit Lakes around 2:40 p.m. The swift current pulled the teens into Lake Sallie, leaving them roughly 100 yards from the shore in the still-frigid waters. Family and friends used kayaks to reach the teenagers and toss them lifejackets, the sheriff’s office says. Paramedics treated the teenagers on the shore and released them to their parents. The sheriff’s office advised that people beware of high water levels in rivers and lakes due to the recent snowmelt and heavy rains. They also urged people to be mindful that the waters of lakes in the Northland are still dangerously cold.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On Edge

KABETOGAMA, Minn. (WCCO) — Just along the shores of Voyageurs National Park, Jennifer Gelo is sitting watching the water creep closer — gobbling up her docks and inching towards her cabins “It’s a little nerve wracking,” said Gelo. “Our cabins are surrounded by water. We’ve got a lot of sandbags out. It’s getting pretty dicey.” Twenty-six years at the Sandy Point Lodge, and this is worst flooding she’s ever seen. Some cancellations are rolling in, though some are keeping their reservations. “No matter if you own a resort or just have a house on the edge of the lake, or this is your...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warnings, Large Hail In SE Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Supercell thunderstorms rumbled Thursday evening over southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, dropping hail across the area. Get the latest updates below: Update (10:05 p.m.) – A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Winona County until 2 a.m. Friday. The warning area extends from Elba to Goodview. Residents are encouraged to stay on higher ground and not drive through flood waters. ⚠️ FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Winona county until 5/20 2:00AM. TURN AROUND; DON'T DROWN! More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/nvHJHIA2Q1 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 20, 2022 Update (8:40 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walz Taps National Guard For Flood Support In Northeastern MN

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the national guard to provide flood support in northeastern Minnesota, a region which has seen successive amounts of rainfall and snow melt over the last few weeks. St. Louis and Koochiching county sheriffs requested the aid from Walz, who tapped the guard to provide logistical operational support with setting up flood protection. “As severe weather pushes flooding beyond historic highs I’m incredibly grateful that the members of our National Guard have again raised their hands to help their neighbors,” said Walz. “I’ve seen firsthand the impact flooding is having on our farmers and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Parents Turn To Social Media To Help Find Baby Formula

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The production of baby formula may soon be increasing thanks to two new measures by the White House. President Biden is invoking the defense production act to increase the manufacturing of baby formula and he is also authorizing the pentagon to use its military cargo plans to fly in formula from overseas producers. This follows Monday’s announcement that the Food and Drug Administration came to a deal with Abbott Northwestern to reopen the company’s production plant in Michigan, in an effort to ease the nationwide shortage of formula. The updates provide some relief to millions, but parents will still have...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Bloom#Tree#Temperature#Wcco#St Thomas University
CBS Minnesota

‘The Water Is Rushing Too Fast:’ Four Groups Of Kayakers Rescued In Stearns County

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — The water is running too high, and too fast, on many lakes and rivers in central Minnesota. It’s creating dangerous conditions for boaters and kayakers. “We were excited because we were like, ‘Oh, the river’s flowing fast, it should be quick,’” said St. Cloud resident Christopher McDonald. What started as an exciting kayaking trip for Christopher and Stacey McDonald, ended with the couple stranded in the raging, cold Sauk Rive for nearly an hour Sunday afternoon before they were rescued by emergency crews. Christopher capsized first after hitting a tree, and Stacey went in next. “She didn’t see...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Take A Look Inside Warship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A new warship will be commissioned in Duluth this weekend. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a Freedom-class combat ship built in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was launched and christened in June 2019. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a state-of-the-art ship, designed for speed and shallow water near shore combat. “Using a shallow jet ski allows us significant maneuverability in the littorals and give us the advantage in that area that most ships with deep drafts do not have,” said Alfonza White, the Milwaukee-born commander of the ship. He and his crew of 140 are proud to work onboard a ship...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Ranks 27th Best Place To Live In U.S. … And Green Bay Ranks 3rd

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Residents of Minneapolis-St. Paul are used to ranking pretty high on lists of the best places to live, but the 2022 rankings just released by U.S. News and World Report might take Twin Cities fans down a peg or two. That’s because, among the 150 most populous metro areas in the country, they rank “only” 27th best. Not in the top five, not in the top 10, not even in the top 25. But 27th. In comparison, Green Bay, Wisconsin landed 3rd. Not that the report’s writeup for the Twin Cities is anything resembling bad news. In fact, they emphasize...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lawmakers Reach Deal To Raise The ‘Growler Cap’, Allow Breweries To Sell 6-Packs To Go

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Lawmakers in the Minnesota House and Senate reached an agreement to change state liquor laws to allow small breweries and distilleries more options in selling their beer and spirits directly to customers. In a statement Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said that members of the legislature’s conference committee came to a deal on the proposed changes. “The stakeholders and Committee Chairs worked very hard to find agreement, and I am glad they finalized their bill today,” Miller said. The bipartisan legislation would make a number of changes to current liquor laws, although...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
CBS Minnesota

Aurora FC Home Matches Will Stream Live On CBS News Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Aurora FC announced Wednesday a partnership with WCCO TV to stream all home matches on the station’s digital platform, CBS News Minnesota. The free, livestream service is available to fans on the CBS News app and Pluto TV. “Having our home games available to fans in person and on a free and easy to access stream through WCCO is incredible for our inaugural season,” said Andrea Yoch, president of Minnesota Aurora FC. “WCCO is proud to partner with Minnesota Aurora and support this community-owned and women-led organization,” said Ann Ouellette, Vice President and General Manager of WCCO Television....
SOCCER
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: MnDOT Cams Show Tanker Rollover, Milk Spill North Of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milk tanker rollover north of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning was captured on traffic cams. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the semi exiting from Highway 10 at around 8:30 a.m. and rolling on the exit ramp to Interstate 35W, near the border of Mounds View and Shoreview. After rolling into the ditch, milk can be seen spilling from the tanker. Someone is seen approaching the tanker but then backing off as steam or smoke rises from the tanker. (credit: MnDOT) Minutes later, emergency responders including the Minnesota State Patrol are seen arriving at the scene. A person is later loaded into the back of an ambulance. According to the state patrol, the driver of the semi was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The area was cleared at 11:30 a.m. The state patrol was assisted by fire crews and MnDOT with lane clean up. WCCO is gathering more details on the crash, including what spilled, so check back for more.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud State Student Awarded $111 Million In Botched Surgery Case

Originally published May 18 ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minnesota federal jury found a St. Cloud medical center botched the surgery of a then-19-year-old college student in a procedure that left “catastrophic” damage to his left leg, and awarded him over $111 million in damages. Anuj Thapa, a citizen of Nepal, suffered “permanent” and “disabling” damage as a “direct result of the negligence” of two St. Cloud Ortho doctors, documents say. In January of 2017, Thapa was a first-year student at St. Cloud State University. He was playing indoor soccer when another player side-tackled him and he noticed severe pain in his leg....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Woman Sues Over Judy Garland ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Dress Slated For Auction

Originally published May 16 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin woman is suing over who the rightful owner is of an iconic dress that Judy Garland wore in the movie “The Wizard of Oz.” The iconic blue-and-white gingham dress is scheduled to be sold at auction next week, but today, a federal judge ordered a hearing to determine if he should block the sale. At issue is who actually owns the dress. The dress was given to a professor back in 1973 and, when he died, the Catholic University of America took ownership of it. However, the niece of that professor is claiming she should be the rightful owner since she is his living heir. The university claims the teacher was barred from taking gifts as personal property as part of his vows to become a priest. The dress is expected to sell for more than $1 million if it is auctioned off.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Anthony Barr And His Mother Team Up To Provide College Aid For Single Parents

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Antavia Paredes-Bealieu is a single mother graduating from Metro State University this month. Her next step is attending the University of Minnesota to pursue a Ph.D. in Chemistry after receiving a prestigious 3M Fellowship. As a mother to a 10-year-old, full time student, and part-time employee, Paredes-Bealieu needed a hand. She earned a scholarship designed with the specific needs of a single mother in mind. She described it saying, “you are able to use it for childcare you are able to use it buy your groceries you are able to use it to buy cough medicine if you need it...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Como Park H.S. Student About To Take Flight As J-ROTC Cadet

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul junior is one of 25 high schoolers in the country to spend his summer in an elite Naval academy. He’s one of Como Park High School’s 120 Marine Corps J-ROTC cadets, and a wiz kid who is about to take flight. To call Alex Le a star student really doesn’t do him justice. His resume will make your head spin — a full load of AP classes, sports, J-ROTC, and on it goes. And he’s top of his class at Como Park High. He just got a 34 on his ACTs and his weighted...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

DEED: Minnesota’s Unemployment Drops To Record Low, Jobs Gained For 7th-Straight Month

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s job growth has outpaced the nation and unemployment has dropped to a record low, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). DEED released the update Thursday morning, saying the state has gained jobs for seven months in a row. Unemployment ticked down to 2.2% in April, from 2.5% in March. The 2.2% figure is the lowest level recorded since that information began being collected in 1976. “The decline in the unemployment rate over-the-month was entirely due to people moving from unemployment to employment,” DEED said in a release. Meanwhile, the state gained...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sports Betting Bill Heads To Minnesota Senate Floor For Vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — State lawmakers took another step towards legalizing sports betting in Minnesota Thursday. The Senate Finance Committee passed their sports betting bill by a vote of 5-4. This comes a week after the House voted to pass their own version of a sports gambling bill. Thursday morning’s debate in the Senate didn’t come without pushback, as lawmakers against sports betting in Minnesota voiced their concerns. “I’m sure you’ve seen that all these poor neighborhoods have the highest risk of being problem gamblers,” said Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, Minneapolis (DFL). Just like the bill that passed in the House, revenue from sports...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy