ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

MDFR Identifies “Voice In The Rubble” Victim

By Jim DeFede
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12de0N_0fgRwOib00

SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Who was the voice in the rubble?

That question has been one of the heartbreaking mysteries of the Surfside building collapse.

A review by Miami Dade Fire Rescue has concluded that it was Theresa Velasquez, a 36-year-old entertainment industry executive from Los Angeles who was visiting her parents at the Champlain Towers South on the night of the collapse, according to a memo obtained by CBS Miami.

Her parents – Julio, 67, and Angela, 60 – also died.

Theresa Velasquez’s brother, David, said he accepts the findings of the fire department investigation. “There is no way to know 100 percent,” he told CBS Miami, “but it seems like the logical conclusion.”

According to the 11-page memo , written by Miami Dade Deputy Fire Chief Ray Jadallah, Velasquez did survive the initial collapse, but rescue crews were unable to reach her before she died.

In the memo, dated April 25, and sent to Fire Chief Alan Cominsky, Jadallah notes his findings were based on more than two months of interviews with the crews who worked to extricate Velasquez.

The report attempts to refute the findings of a USA Today investigation published in December which identified the voice in the rubble as 14-year-old Valeria Barth. The report also rebuts allegations that the actions of the rescue crews caused Valeria to burn to death when firefighters accidentally set fire to the room where the teenager was trapped.

There were questions from the outset of the collapse about whether someone was heard alive in the rubble. Jadallah and others initially denied a voice was heard. Later the department acknowledged there was a voice in the initial hours behind a thick concrete slab that had crashed into the underground parking garage.

Those working in the underground garage all agreed the voice was female.

Some firefighters believed the voice said she was in Unit 204. That was the unit where Valeria was staying with her parents, Luis Fernando Barth and Catalina Gomez. They had travelled together to Miami from Colombia a month before the collapse.

Other firefighters said the voice said she was in Unit 304, which is owned by Theresa Velasquez’s parents.

The report notes: “…it was challenging hearing the woman.”

“One rescuer stated that when they asked the victim if she was with someone else, the female voice responded she was visiting her parents (paraphrased),” the report states. “This statement correlates with the accounts from Theresa Velasquez’s family stating that Ms. Velasquez was visiting her parents from California and was staying with them in apartment #304. Unlike Ms. Barth, who was accompanied by her parents visiting from Colombia and were occupying apartment #204.”

“According to rescuers, the voice was that of a grown woman whose English appeared to be that of an English speaker with native sentence syntax and excellent vocabulary,” the report continues. “All the rescuers unanimously stated …[the voice] did not have an accent.”

The report notes Valeria’s uncle said the teen’s primary language was Spanish “but she can speak English” and does have a distinct Spanish accent.

According to the report, Valeria’s uncle, Jadallah and others he did not believe the voice was his niece.

CBS Miami was not able to reach either the uncle or Valeria’s grandmother.

Theresa Velasquez’s body was unearthed on July 8. It was approximately 15 feet from the support poles they had erected while they were attempting the extricate the trapped woman. However, the report does not say if Valeria’s body was also found in that area.

The report spends a great deal of time attempting to refute accusations the department did not have the necessary equipment to rescue the trapped woman. And disputes the allegation that the firefighters accidentally sparked the underground fires that caused rescue efforts for the trapped woman to be halted for several hours. When they returned, they could no longer hear the woman’s voice.

The report documents the extremely hazardous conditions rescue crews were working under to try and save the woman – including high readings of carbon monoxide, hip-deep water polluted with hazardous materials, electrical shock and the constant risk of further collapse.

Theresa Velasquez’s brother, David, said Jadallah and other officials have spoken to him often in the months since the collapse.

“I trust what is in that report and the people that made that determination,” he told CBS Miami.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Popular food boat capsizes and sinks in Florida

A popular floating restaurant capsized and sank in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday. Nobody was injured, but the owner of Jay's Sandbar Food Boat said the vessel is a "total loss." Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said that crews responded to a call of a vessel sinking. "Upon arrival crews found...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubble#Traffic Accident#Mdfr#Cbsmiami#Miami Dade Fire Rescue
The Independent

American victims in Bahamas resort mystery identified as couples from Florida, Tennessee

The second American couple found dead in a Bahamas luxury resort villa last week has been named as Michael and Robbie Phillips, from Tennessee, police said Monday.The identification of the husband and wife came one day after the son of other victims at the same resort revealed that his father, Vincent Chiarella, had been found dead and his mother, Donnis Chiarella, had been airlifted to a hospital in Florida.She remained in serious condition on Monday, according to Paul Rolle, Bahamas Commissioner of Police, briefing media at a press conference.All four had been staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Miami

Body Of Woman Missing After Boat Capsized Was Found Near Mule Key

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a woman who had been reported missing was found near Mule Key. Jewel Hammond, 28, was reported missing to Coast Guard Sector Key West on Wednesday, after the dinghy she and another person were in capsized the night before. A search was conducted and on Friday a good Samaritan spotted a body about 200 yards east of Mule Key. The body was confirmed to be that of Hammond. “On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to Jewel’s family and loved ones,” said Capt. Jason Ingram, commanding officer, Sector Key West.
MIAMI, FL
First Coast News

Watch: Fight breaks out at massive Florida boat party an hour south of St. Augustine

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Brawls broke out as massive crowds gathered over the weekend for an event aptly named "Mayhem at Lake George." Aerial video from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows hundreds of boats at Lake George surrounding a crowd of people with a floating DJ stage in the middle. "Mayhem at Lake George" is an annual event hosted by Florida Watercraft Events where locals gather for swimming, dancing, music and drinks.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy