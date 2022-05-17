ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mother warns of baby formula scams amid shortage

By WLEX Staff
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIG0f_0fgRwBFA00

The national shortage of baby formula is pushing parents to search the internet for resources . One woman warns parents should be careful to avoid potential scams.

Elizabeth Snyder said her family got tricked out of money, all while trying to find food for her nephew.

"What person takes advantage of a mother's vulnerability like that. At a time like this," said Snyder in a Zoom interview.

She said she agreed to help her sister-in-law Ashley find baby formula for her infant nephew.

Like many others, she searched Facebook looking for Enfamil Gentalese Baby Formula, when she got a message from an unknown account saying they could help.

"She said 'hey I have 14 cans of this Enfamil Gentlease formula that my sister-in-law in Tennessee is needing. She was like where are you located; I can send them to you. She sent me a photo of the 14 cans of formula otherwise I would have thought it was sketchy too. "

"I called my sister-in-law and was like this is great this is what I found. She is not going to charge us for the cans just shipping. She is going to give them to you if you just pay for shipping," Snyder told her sister-in-law.

In total, she handed over about 50 dollars. Snyder connected Ashley with the account holder and Ashley sent the money to a provided Cashapp account. After waiting for days, she never received any formula.

"She called and was like 'hey! I think this girl blocked me'. So, I get on my messenger, and I was just like 'oh my gosh you just saw the grey icon and not her profile. She was nowhere to be found," said Snyder.

Snyder said she and Ashley are now blocked from the account and still haven't received anything.

"She has left so many stores crying. Stood in the Walmart line crying because she doesn't know how she is going to feed her baby," said Snyder.

We found the account believed to be the person who took Ashley's money. But when we reached out asking about the potential scam, we were blocked shortly after. Ashley reported the account to Cashapp but hasn't received a refund.

But the good news is after sharing her story on Facebook, people are sending her any formula they can.

This story was originally published by Sydney Darden of WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.

Related
ABC News

Mom whose daughter needs special baby formula speaks out on shortage

The baby formula shortage in the U.S. has grown rapidly since February, quickly impacting countless families in multiple states, but especially those who rely on special formula for their babies and children. The deepening crisis prompted Kayzie Weedman, a 30-year-old mom of two, to share her experience in a TikTok...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
My Journal Courier

Video: Infant formula shortage explanation

Amy David is a clinical associate professor of supply chain management in the School of Management at Purdue University. She explains how the baby formula shortage began, how long it might last and what can be done to alleviate the issue.
HEALTH
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
WLBT

Police: Mother charged after dropping baby out window

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother is behind bars after police say she dropped her baby out of a third-floor window. Officers were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex along Midlothian Turnpike on May 5. Police said a woman had thrown her daughter from...
RICHMOND, VA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified after mother-in-law feeds jalapeño peppers to her baby

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt never liked her mother-in-law, but she allowed the older woman to babysit for her children whenever she visited from overseas. One child was a toddler, and the other was a baby.
Daily Voice

Virginia Credit Card Scammer Accessed Some 100 Accounts For Personal Gain: Sheriff's Office

A man from Stafford County was arrested for scamming multiple people and accessing around 100 different credit card accounts for months, authorities said. Richard Allen, Jr., 22. allegedly stole money from at least 12 people around the county by using their personal information to access their credit card accounts, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Pizza Recalled After Company Says They Could Contain Metal Pieces

Frozen pizza products distributed to New Hampshire and Massachusetts stores were recalled last month because they may contain metal pieces. The recall affects two New England Beach Pizza varieties produced by Beach Brand Foods LLC of Salen, New Hampshire. It is the latest recall involving foreign materials making it into food.
FOOD SAFETY
WTKR News 3

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

