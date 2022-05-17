Reverge Anselmo Has Given Nearly $1 Million to Local Right-Wing Politicos. Why isn’t He Registered as a Major Donor?

OROVILLE (CBS13) — If a daily drive doesn’t take you by some of the harsh realities of everyday life, then multiple billboards in Oroville will. They highlight California’s homeless crisis, devastating wildfires and relentless drought. “My hope for these billboards is people will look at what’s happening. We ignore it all the time,” said Oakland artist Thomas Broening. Broening is the artist behind the images. He says his project, which includes six billboards, is not a political ploy. He’s not representing an organization. He just wants to make people think about the issues facing California. “It’s good, I think. A reminder to folks...

OROVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO