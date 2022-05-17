ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Reverge Anselmo Has Given Nearly $1 Million to Local Right-Wing Politicos. Why isn’t He Registered as a Major Donor?

By R.V. Scheide
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Reverge Anselmo donated $200,000 to the Shasta General Purpose Committee, the political action committee that supported the successful recall of Shasta County District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty in early February. In late February, Anselmo, the Connecticut-based son-of-a-billionaire, donated $180,000 to Liberty Committee, a newly formed PAC that...

anewscafe.com

Comments / 5

bob
3d ago

I think Patrick is the most honest and reputable person we could ask for in office! Thank you Reverge for your support!!! Go north state and show how to support our community:) Red White and Blue!!!!!

Reply(1)
7
JR
2d ago

Lib article as if reporting a crime-let’s hear about Salter and McConnell foundations donations and Bethel to local gov that go mostly unmentioned over the past many years which ignore the fair governance desired by We the Citizens🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
2
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County CEO Matt Pontes resigns

REDDING, Calif. - Shasta County Chief Executive Officer Matt Pontes announced this week he is resigning from his post in one month. Pontes sent a text message to the Shasta Board of Supervisors Wednesday that said he is stepping down, effective June 20, 2022. In his text message to the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘We’re Really Facing A Catastrophe’: Bay Area Artist’s Billboards In Oroville Blast California’s Struggles

OROVILLE (CBS13) — If a daily drive doesn’t take you by some of the harsh realities of everyday life, then multiple billboards in Oroville will. They highlight California’s homeless crisis, devastating wildfires and relentless drought. “My hope for these billboards is people will look at what’s happening. We ignore it all the time,” said Oakland artist Thomas Broening. Broening is the artist behind the images. He says his project, which includes six billboards, is not a political ploy. He’s not representing an organization. He just wants to make people think about the issues facing California. “It’s good, I think. A reminder to folks...
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Elections
State
Connecticut State
Shasta County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Shasta County, CA
Government
City
Corning, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
County
Shasta County, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County inching closer to becoming a PG&E alternative

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County is one step closer to having its own utility, like Redding Electric Utility is for Redding. It's known as "Community Choice Aggregation," or CCA. It lets local governments possibly move away from PG&E, and instead buy its own electricity and set its own rates.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

What is the Oroville Dam and Why is it So Huge?

The Oroville Dam is located in California, and it’s the tallest dam in the United States at a towering 770 feet. The dam creates Lake Oroville, which is the second biggest reservoir in the state of California. It’s northeast of Sacramento in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.
OROVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Tea Party#Charity#Liberty Committee#Pac#Sgpc#State
kymkemp.com

Adventurous Shasta County Teen Last Seen in Garberville – An Unsolved Cold Case

Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Last year, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Women Fight Off Mountain Lion to Save Dog in Trinity County

Yesterday afternoon, two women fought off a mountain lion that attacked a young German Shepherd and slightly injured the dog’s owner in the White’s Bar area between Del Loma and Big Bar in Trinity County. According to Sharon Houston who was one of the women, “About 2:45 p.m.,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Neighbors fight over illegal rock pathway in Redding's "Clover Creek Village"

REDDING, Calif. — Residents in Redding's new Clover Creek Village are angry about a neighbor's backyard project-- one that could have environmental impacts. Dave Williams is a local business owner who started building a rock staircase behind an empty lot next to his home, a lot that Williams owns and intends to build on. The problem: the staircase is firmly in the Clover Creek Preserve and city land, and Williams did not get city clearance beforehand.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Charities
krcrtv.com

Redding's California Street Parking Garage temporarily closed after car meetup

REDDING, Calif. — The California Street Parking Garage in Redding, which officially opened earlier this month, will now be closed until June 1. The owner of the new private parking structure, Block 7 Retail Investors, LLC, made this decision following a weekend car meetup that left behind lots of trash on the top two levels of the garage. A video of the car meetup can be seen below. On Monday morning, a K-rail barrier was set up in front of the garage entrance, blocking it off from the public.
REDDING, CA
KEYT

4 men overdose at Northern California park, 2 die

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say four men were found unconscious at a park in Northern California and two of them died likely from drug overdoses. The Chico Police Department and the Chico Fire Department responded to Community Park Sunday after receiving several calls about four men who were unconscious and turning blue. Chico Police Lt. Omar Pena said in a statement that officials found the men in distress and began CPR and also gave them multiple doses of Narcan, an overdose antidote. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two men were taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless people living out of RVs don't know where to move next

CHICO, Calif. - Time is running out for homeless people living in tents or parking on Chico City property. Outreach and engagement have been out at Lower Bidwell Park, Annie’s Glen and Downtown Chico for the past two weeks evaluating homeless people to determine if the Pallet Shelter or Torres Shelter site may be a good fit for them.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Smokejumper injured in accident in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - A smokejumper is recovering after being injured in Shasta County. The accident happened Monday just before noon. A spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service said it happened near Wheeler Ranch northeast of Shasta Lake. The forest service would not release any specifics about how the accident happened,...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Stolen vehicle, $800 in groceries recovered by Grass Valley police

Grass Valley police around 1 p.m. Tuesday recovered a vehicle near the 200 block of Dorsey Drive that had been reported stolen out of Chico, police said. The white minivan was first spotted by officers in the Glenbrook Basin when the vehicle passed a K-9 unit along the 200 block of Sutton Way, Sgt. Clint Bates said.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

More homeless people are ready to move to the Pallet Shelter site

CHICO, Calif. - Chico's Pallet Shelter for the homeless opened more than two weeks ago, and so far about 75% of the units remain empty. Outreach and engagement teams were out at Downtown Chico, Lower Bidwell Park and Annie’s Glen on Tuesday talking with homeless about their options to move into either the Pallet Shelter or Torres Shelter.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy