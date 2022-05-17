Reverge Anselmo Has Given Nearly $1 Million to Local Right-Wing Politicos. Why isn’t He Registered as a Major Donor?
Last week, Reverge Anselmo donated $200,000 to the Shasta General Purpose Committee, the political action committee that supported the successful recall of Shasta County District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty in early February. In late February, Anselmo, the Connecticut-based son-of-a-billionaire, donated $180,000 to Liberty Committee, a newly formed PAC that...anewscafe.com
