The City of Watauga invites you to check out their fair city at the annual Watauga Fest at Capp Smith Park (5800 Robin Dr, 817-514-5828) 5pm-10pm today and Fri, 10am-10pm Sat, and noon-10pm Sun. Live entertainment will be provided by local cover bands In Halen (Van Halen tribute), Incognito (classic rock and dance covers), and Metal Shop (they play, uh, metal!). While this event is free to attend, bring some spending money for the carnival rides, games, and food vendors. For more information, follow Facebook.com/WataugaRec.

WATAUGA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO