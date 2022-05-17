ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stringer, MS

Stringer Wins Game 1 of 2A South State Championship Series

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qrnnw_0fgRu9dN00

SANDHILL, Miss. (WJTV) – Stringer dominates Pisgah in game 1 of the 2A south state championship series.

Final Score: 14 to 10 Red Devils.

Game 2 is Tuesday at Stringer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sand Hill, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Stringer, MS
WJTV 12

Sumrall Softball Comes Back in 7th Inning to Force Game 3

They say it’s never over ’till its over. That was the case for Sumrall softball on Wednesday in Game Two of the MHSAA 4A State Championship series. Sumrall was on the verge of elimination in the 7th inning when it came back to win by one, forcing a winner-take-all Game Three.
SUMRALL, MS
WJTV 12

Petal Softball Drops Game 1 to Hernando

Petal softball dropped Game One of the MHSAA 6A State Championship to Hernando on Wednesday, 3-1. The Panthers now face elimination in Game Two and must do what they did in the semifinals against Northwest Rankin if they are to win the State Title: win the final two games in a row.
PETAL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils
WJTV 12

Jim Hill athlete becomes first JPS female to sign powerlifting scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sha’Merial Lacey, a Jim Hill High School student, signed a scholarship to Blue Mountain College for powerlifting. She is the first female ever to do this within the Jackson Public School (JPS) system. Lacey has been involved with powerlifting since the 10th grade. “It feels unbelievable, and I’m still not done […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

M-Braves beat Biloxi Shuckers 6-4

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Biloxi Shuckers 6-4 at Trustmark Park on Wednesday, May 18. The M-Braves scored the first two runs off a double by Jalen Miller. Trailing 4-2, Jacob Pearson sparked a rally with a double to lead off the seventh. After Pearson’s leadoff double, Logan Brown lined a […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Clinton High culinary team wins first place in national competition

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton High School’s Culinary Arts Class entered in the Cook Around the World Competition held at Epcot in Disneyworld and hosted by WorldStrides. Chef Catherine Bruce, who in her third year of teaching the course, took two teams to the competition. One of those teams brought back top honors in the […]
CLINTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wtva.com

Report: Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford. He was also the former president of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Energy Fairs to take place at Pine Belt locations

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WHLT) – Dixie Electric Power Association will host its annual Energy Fairs, encouraging individuals to save energy. The fairs are free to the public and will be held at local stores from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Energy Fairs will provide numerous ways for families to learn about energy efficiency and conservation, […]
WAYNESBORO, MS
WJTV 12

Winners of 2022 Best Deviled Egg Competition announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association announced the winners of the 2022 Mississippi Best Deviled Egg competition. Tying for the honor are “Truffle Deviled Eggs,” the creation of Chef Nic Swogger with City Grocery in Oxford, and “Deviled Eggs,” a staple on the menu at Table […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Annual Trail of Honor to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Harley Davidson Dealership of Jackson will host the 20th Annual Trail of Honor on May 21-22. The event will be held on the dealership grounds at I-55 South in Jackson. Trail of Honor is open free to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Who was Eddie Maloney? A look back at his life

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eddie Maloney, president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s Electric City Appliance Centers, has died at the age of 71. Maloney, a Jackson neighbor, grew up playing all-star baseball and basketball at St. Joseph High School. He also attended St. Richard’s Catholic School and Holy Family Catholic School. He continued his education […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Petition: Name lake for outdoorsman, not segregationist

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in central Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of a longtime journalist who wrote about hunting and fishing. The Ross Barnett Reservoir, northeast of Jackson, was completed in 1963 and named by the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wessonnews.com

Visit Hattiesburg for world-class roses and fried chicken

Headed south for a long Memorial Day weekend at the beach? Take the Hattiesburg exit and drop in the bustling city of Hattiesburg to stretch your legs, enjoy a delicious meal and take incredible selfies in a wonderland of beautiful roses. Slightly twisting Shakespeare’s words, a rose by any other...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy