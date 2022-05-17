Stringer Wins Game 1 of 2A South State Championship Series
SANDHILL, Miss. (WJTV) – Stringer dominates Pisgah in game 1 of the 2A south state championship series.
Final Score: 14 to 10 Red Devils.
Game 2 is Tuesday at Stringer.
