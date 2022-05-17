ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MN: DOUBLE MURDER WITH TIES TO 20YO COLD CASE

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yL79R_0fgRtZDZ00

Murder victim has ties to a 2000 crime

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy