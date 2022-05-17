ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighter hurt battling blaze at East Long Beach home, officials say

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

A firefighter is expected to make a full recovery after being injured Monday while battling a blaze at a home in East Long Beach, authorities said.

The fire broke out sometime around 5:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Deborah Avenue, just north of the 405 Freeway near Bellflower Boulevard. When Long Beach fire personnel arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the attic and roof of a home, said LBFD Captain Jack Crabtree.

Long Beach Fire Department crews on the scene of a house fire in the 5600 block of East Deborah Street in Long Beach, Monday, May 16, 2022. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Flames rise from a home in the 5600 block of East Deborah Street in Long Beach, Monday, May 16, 2022. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Images on social media showed firefighters rushing into the home as flames appear to consume part of the roof while black smoke rises into the sky. Several engines were called in to douse the flames and ensure there were no smoldering areas or other hidden fires that might rekindle the blaze, Crabtree said.

It is not clear how long it took for firefighters to knock down the blaze, but one firefighter was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries after responding to the incident, Crabtree said. The firefighter is now in stable condition, he added.

Firefighters douse flames at a home in the 5600 block of East Deborah Street in Long Beach, Monday, May 16, 2022. Photo by Stephen Carr.

Long Beach Fire Department crews on the scene of a house fire in the 5600 block of East Deborah Street in Long Beach, Monday, May 16, 2022. Photo by Stephen Carr.

No other injuries were reported as the residents of the home were not present when the fire broke out, Crabtree said.

The Long Beach Police Department was also at the scene to assist with traffic control. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The post Firefighter hurt battling blaze at East Long Beach home, officials say appeared first on Long Beach Post .

