Mental health urgent care facility coming to Kzoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-A fun fashion night out will help benefit the non-profit organization, Hope Packages. The night of fashion for a cause will help to provide overnight bags for children entering foster care. Often times, children are transitioning to a foster home in the night, and don’t have their own items to travel with them. Hope Packages helps to provide first night bags that include a new backpack, pajamas, socks, blankets, toiletries and more. These bags often provide comfort to children during this difficult time.
