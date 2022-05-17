Central City/Fullerton/Centura stays alive with win over Norris

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Someone who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Monday, May 16 drawing in Beatrice is holding a ticket worth $80,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Monday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $80,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Nick’s Shell, 900 East Court St., in Beatrice. The winning numbers from Monday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 02, 11, 17, 31, 34. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO