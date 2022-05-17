ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, NE

Central City/Fullerton/Centura stays alive with win over Norris

By The Independent Sports Staff
Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA — Central City/Fullerton/Centura remained alive in the state baseball tournament. The Kernels took control with three-run sixth inning in taking a 7-4 win over top seed and top ranked Norris Monday...

