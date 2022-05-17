ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado epidemiologists investigate mysterious hepatitis in children

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCases in five children in the state have been submitted...

kdvr.com

Axios Denver

Roughly 60% of Colorado's COVID deaths were preventable, per analysis

Data: Brown School of Public Health; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosAbout 62% of the nearly 7,400 COVID deaths in Colorado between January 2021 and April 2022 were preventable, according to an analysis of public health data by the Brown School of Public Health.Driving the news: Researchers crafted a model illustrating what could have happened if 100% of American adults were fully vaccinated and boosted once the shots became available.The study used real-world data from the CDC and the New York Times while considering variables such as supply and vaccine effectiveness over time.The big picture: Nationwide, COVID vaccines could have prevented roughly 319,000...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Where wildfire risk in Colorado is the highest and increasing

Note: Moderate risk is defined as at least a 0.03% risk of fire in a given year; Data: First Street Foundation; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe threat of wildfires will increase exponentially across Colorado in the next 30 years, according to groundbreaking new research.Why it matters: In the last six months, Coloradans have come to know wildfires as a near-constant, but new data is showing for the first time the risk probability for property owners.Much like a flood map, the data is designed to help current and hopeful homeowners make informed decisions as climate change becomes more prominent.Threat level: The National...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Health
CBS Denver

Colorado Doctor: Getting COVID Multiple Times May Become The Norm

(CBS4)– COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Colorado. You’ve likely noticed more people around you are getting sick, or you may have even battled the virus yourself recently. Some people are even getting COVID for a second time. On CBS News Colorado, we talked to Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about reinfection. (credit: Getty Images) “The biggest question we’re having in the medical community is whether it’s fair to call these reinfections or simply new infections,” says Dr. Dave. “COVID is an illness with a lot of mutation and variants to it.” Colorado is one of the few states that is...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Why Hasn't Colorado Raised the Marijuana Purchasing Limit Yet?

Dear Stoner: If Colorado wants to make that good weed money again, then align the buying and possession limits! The state limit is now 2 ounces. Dear Poppy Jern: The recreational cannabis possession limit was recently increased to 2 ounces, but state regulators have repeatedly shot down the idea of changing the daily dispensary sales limit from 1 to 2 ounces. The same year the possession limit was increased, Colorado enacted a law limiting medical marijuana sales, so lawmakers don’t appear to be worried about losing that “good” weed money, anyway. They saw it coming.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman accused of stealing $240k from Medicaid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Medicaid through fraudulent billing. Thursday, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the Colorado Department of Law has filed charges against Martha Sutherland for submitting Medicaid claims and being paid for psychological testing services that never happened. According to The post Colorado Springs woman accused of stealing $240k from Medicaid appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
#Hepatitis#Epidemiologists#United States
1230 ESPN

Beware of New Colorado Scam Targeting Women

A Colorado man is said to be attempting to scam women by pretending to be a police officer. Where is the Colorado Man Attempting to Scam Women?. The reports from law enforcement about this new scam come from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Apparently, the man is attempting to scam these people, believed to have all been women so far, by calling them on the phone and pretending to be a police officer.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Westword

Predicted New Colorado COVID Surge Is Building

Last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a new modeling study from the Colorado School of Public Health and several other agencies showing that "COVID-19 transmission is on a relatively slow upward trend as indicated by percent positivity, wastewater concentration and hospitalizations," with admissions at medical facilities here expected to hit 500 or higher by the middle of June.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Bear spotted swimming at urban lake in Colorado, public warned

Bears are getting active around the state of Colorado, with one report prompting a preemptive warning from the Loveland Police Department. The department reported that a bear was spotted swimming at the popular Lake Loveland destination, which is located in an urbanized area. It's natural for bears to seek out water sources and sometimes those sources can be in places humans frequent. However, when bears are spotted enjoying nature in urban areas, it's important for the public not to interfere.
LOVELAND, CO
NewsBreak
Health
99.9 KEKB

Photos: Colorado’s High Park Fire Grows To Nearly 1,600 Acres

A wildfire in south-central Colorado has grown to nearly 1,600 acres, but containment is increasing. The High Park Fire, which started Thursday, May 12, continues to burn in Teller County, about 5 1/2 miles west of Cripple Creek. The Teller County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders and notices for several residential areas near the fire. The fire is approximately 25 miles north of the Canon City wild horse holding facility, but officials say the horses are not being threatened.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

New wildfire rapidly grows in Colorado, no containment

A new wildfire has rapidly grown near Pagosa Springs, in southwest Colorado, prompting mandatory evacuations. Sparking on Tuesday with the cause currently under investigation, the 'Plumtaw Fire' was last estimated at 600 acres yesterday evening at about 9 PM. This estimate was up from the 323 acres that was reported around 6 PM, the 50 to 70 acres that was reported around 5 PM, and the 10 acres that was reported around 3 PM. A Wednesday morning update on InciWeb announced that the fire did grow more overnight without a specific estimate on additional acreage, though a tweet from the Forest Service stated that the blaze has now "reached Fourmile Road."
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO

