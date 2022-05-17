Colorado epidemiologists investigate mysterious hepatitis in children

(CBS4)– COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Colorado. You’ve likely noticed more people around you are getting sick, or you may have even battled the virus yourself recently. Some people are even getting COVID for a second time. On CBS News Colorado, we talked to Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about reinfection. (credit: Getty Images) “The biggest question we’re having in the medical community is whether it’s fair to call these reinfections or simply new infections,” says Dr. Dave. “COVID is an illness with a lot of mutation and variants to it.” Colorado is one of the few states that is...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO