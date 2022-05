Bears are getting active around the state of Colorado, with one report prompting a preemptive warning from the Loveland Police Department. The department reported that a bear was spotted swimming at the popular Lake Loveland destination, which is located in an urbanized area. It's natural for bears to seek out water sources and sometimes those sources can be in places humans frequent. However, when bears are spotted enjoying nature in urban areas, it's important for the public not to interfere.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO