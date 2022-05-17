ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radcliff, KY

UNSOLVED: Radcliff police searching for 16-year-old Kentucky girl missing one year

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened to Kamaria Johnson? One year after...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 3

Related
Wave 3

Officials searching for missing 23-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Emergency Services has issued a missing persons notification for a 23-year-old Louisville man last seen in the West Buechel neighborhood. Keeshaun Smith was reported missing on Thursday afternoon and last seen near the 5000 block of Crown Manor Place. No other information is immediately...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

4-year-old boy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Radcliff, KY
Hardin County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Radcliff, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Hardin County, KY
WLKY.com

MISSING: 25-year-old disappears from Louisville, could be in danger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are asking for the public's help finding a 25-year-old woman who disappeared on Monday and could possibly be in danger. LMPD issued an Operation Return Home alert on Wednesday for Justine Woodward. They said she is believed to have gone missing from the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Hardin Co. man accused of choking, abusing juvenile relative

A Hardin County man is accused of twice choking a juvenile relative, physically abusing the child and threatening to kill the victim. Daniel Osborne, 41, of Radcliff, was arrested Sunday by the Radcliff Police Department, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. The newspaper reports that the complaint warrant states that Osborne grabbed the juvenile male by the shirt and tossed him against a wall. He is additionally accused of kicking the child in the groin and punching him in the chest.
RADCLIFF, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: missing 25-year-old woman has been located

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to locate a 25-year-old woman who was last seen in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said Justine Woodward was last seen on Monday in the 3000 block of Northwestern Parkway. That's near North 31st Street. Police believe she...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Unsolved
Wave 3

Derby weekend homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man shot to death over Derby weekend has been released. Eddie Jackson, 28, of Louisville, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroners Office. Louisville Metro police were called to 26th and Broadway around 2 a.m. May 8 found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect arrested after man found shot in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in jail after being accused of shooting another man early Thursday morning in South Louisville. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to a shooting report in the area of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue, a few blocks east of the University of Louisville campus, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. When officers arrived, they saw a man running away from the area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Update Press Release related to May 14, 2022 Death Investigation in Kent

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating leads in this case. On May 14, 2022 at approximately 1:10 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kent Mercantile on SR 256 and shortly after to 8286 W. Kent Blankenship Road in Kent, IN for a Death Investigation. The investigation is still currently active. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police, Hanover Police Department, Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, and KDH EMS. Christy “Cricket” Newman, 44 y/o, of Kent, IN was pronounced dead at the Kent Mercantile. The autopsy is to be conducted this week. The family had been notified of the loss of their loved one. No additional information at this time. Dalton M. Simmonds, 28 y/o, of Kent, IN was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges (Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia). Mr. Simmonds has a presumption of innocence until proven guilty in these charges. Simmonds and Newman were currently in a domestic partnership together.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

18-year-old identified as victim of fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old who was found shot to death in an alley in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to a Shotspotter report in the 900 block of Euclid Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. That's near Montana Avenue.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
webcenterfairbanks.com

8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 15-year-old Ohio boy is in jail after he shot his father during an argument about his bedtime, according to police. The eighth grader, who is not being named because he is a minor, was arraigned Monday morning on charges of felonious assault and auto theft. He is being held at the Hamilton County Juvenile Youth Court Detention Center.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wdrb.com

Small Kentucky town mourns death of 6-year-old after fishing accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who knew and loved Leo Shouse are mourning after the 6-year-old died Sunday night in a fishing accident in Red Lick Creek. According to a report by LEX 18, his mother, Natasha, said Leo loved green, going outside and making people smile. She said he was a sweet little boy who just wanted to play.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy