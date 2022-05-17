UNSOLVED: Radcliff police searching for 16-year-old Kentucky girl missing one year

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating leads in this case. On May 14, 2022 at approximately 1:10 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kent Mercantile on SR 256 and shortly after to 8286 W. Kent Blankenship Road in Kent, IN for a Death Investigation. The investigation is still currently active. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Indiana State Police, Hanover Police Department, Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, and KDH EMS. Christy “Cricket” Newman, 44 y/o, of Kent, IN was pronounced dead at the Kent Mercantile. The autopsy is to be conducted this week. The family had been notified of the loss of their loved one. No additional information at this time. Dalton M. Simmonds, 28 y/o, of Kent, IN was taken into custody at the Kent Mercantile for drug related charges (Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia). Mr. Simmonds has a presumption of innocence until proven guilty in these charges. Simmonds and Newman were currently in a domestic partnership together.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO