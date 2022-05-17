ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mother warns of baby formula scams amid shortage

By WLEX Staff
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
The national shortage of baby formula is pushing parents to search the internet for resources . One woman warns parents should be careful to avoid potential scams.

Elizabeth Snyder said her family got tricked out of money, all while trying to find food for her nephew.

"What person takes advantage of a mother's vulnerability like that. At a time like this," said Snyder in a Zoom interview.

She said she agreed to help her sister-in-law Ashley find baby formula for her infant nephew.

Like many others, she searched Facebook looking for Enfamil Gentalese Baby Formula, when she got a message from an unknown account saying they could help.

"She said 'hey I have 14 cans of this Enfamil Gentlease formula that my sister-in-law in Tennessee is needing. She was like where are you located; I can send them to you. She sent me a photo of the 14 cans of formula otherwise I would have thought it was sketchy too. "

"I called my sister-in-law and was like this is great this is what I found. She is not going to charge us for the cans just shipping. She is going to give them to you if you just pay for shipping," Snyder told her sister-in-law.

In total, she handed over about 50 dollars. Snyder connected Ashley with the account holder and Ashley sent the money to a provided Cashapp account. After waiting for days, she never received any formula.

"She called and was like 'hey! I think this girl blocked me'. So, I get on my messenger, and I was just like 'oh my gosh you just saw the grey icon and not her profile. She was nowhere to be found," said Snyder.

Snyder said she and Ashley are now blocked from the account and still haven't received anything.

"She has left so many stores crying. Stood in the Walmart line crying because she doesn't know how she is going to feed her baby," said Snyder.

We found the account believed to be the person who took Ashley's money. But when we reached out asking about the potential scam, we were blocked shortly after. Ashley reported the account to Cashapp but hasn't received a refund.

But the good news is after sharing her story on Facebook, people are sending her any formula they can.

This story was originally published by Sydney Darden of WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.

