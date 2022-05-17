Bucs in prime position after First Round of Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, OH. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s golf started its run at a second-consecutive regional championship on Monday with a strong showing at OSU Golf Club’s Scarlet Course.

The Bucs navigated an early rain delay and shot two-over par (286) as a team in the opening round, good for second on the leaderboard. Freshman Archie Davies turned in an impressive two-under (69) round, which places him tied for second place, just one stroke off the lead.

Remi Chartier and Mats Ege each shot one-over par (72) on the day, with teammate Algot Kleen finishing close behind at two-over (73).

No. 2 Oklahoma State was the only team to shoot below par on Monday, finishing with a score of four-under par (280). ETSU (+2), San Francisco (+4), Clemson (+5), and host Ohio State (+6) round out the Top 5.

Arkansas’ Julian Perico sits atop the individual leaderboard after turning in a three-under (68) performance.

ETSU tees off from the first hole on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. with Oklahoma State and San Francisco.

