Bucs in prime position after First Round of Columbus Regional
COLUMBUS, OH. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s golf started its run at a second-consecutive regional championship on Monday with a strong showing at OSU Golf Club’s Scarlet Course.
The Bucs navigated an early rain delay and shot two-over par (286) as a team in the opening round, good for second on the leaderboard. Freshman Archie Davies turned in an impressive two-under (69) round, which places him tied for second place, just one stroke off the lead.
Remi Chartier and Mats Ege each shot one-over par (72) on the day, with teammate Algot Kleen finishing close behind at two-over (73).
No. 2 Oklahoma State was the only team to shoot below par on Monday, finishing with a score of four-under par (280). ETSU (+2), San Francisco (+4), Clemson (+5), and host Ohio State (+6) round out the Top 5.
Arkansas’ Julian Perico sits atop the individual leaderboard after turning in a three-under (68) performance.
ETSU tees off from the first hole on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. with Oklahoma State and San Francisco.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0