LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To some, it might have appeared to be complex construction project — albeit an expensive one. On Monday, crews lowered a concrete slab over the mouth of a giant tunnel, or shaft, at the corner of North 12th and Rowan streets in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. There would be six slabs total, weighing a total of 220 tons and forming a cap over the shaft that stretches 48 feet in diameter.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO