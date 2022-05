Lima Memorial Health System is lighting up the night to show their appreciation for area first responders. This is National EMS Week, and the hospital has created a colorful display to honor the men and women who are responsible for saving lives in West Central Ohio. The light display that runs along the top of the hospital switches between red, blue, and blue and white lights. The red represents firefighters, the blue is for the EMS personnel, and the blue and white together are for law enforcement and dispatchers. The display is not only for Lima Memorial but the public as well to rally around their first responders.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO