Moorhead’s Storbakken Wins High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sports legends Kent Hrbek, Paul Molitor and Chad Greenway are coming to Fargo next month for All-Star Week and the 38th Annual Roger Maris Celebrity Golf Tournament. The 18-hole tournament tees off at Rose Creek Golf Course on June 16. A 9-hole scramble will take...
CASSELTON, N.D — Central Cass baseball entering familiar territory once again as the top tea in the region one tournament after a 14-2 regular season scoring 142 runs. The Squirrels are not getting too comfortable though, even as the defending region champs they still lost in the Class B state tournament as a two seed last season.
THOMPSON, N.D — Thompson baseball completes a 17-1 regular season with an 10-1 win at home over May-Port-CG. The Tommies clinched the number one seed in the Class B Region Two Tournament that starts Tuesday at Mayville State.
FARGO, N.D. — Former North Dakota state quarterback, Quincy Patterson, has found a new home with Temple. Patterson went 7-0 this past season throwing for 660 yards and seven touchdowns before losing the starting job to Cam Miller. The Owls went 3-9 last year and joins a first year...
Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) – Marathon week is back at its traditional time, no matter what obstacles get in the way of runners. The Fargo Marathon is this Saturday. It’s in May for the first time in three years because of COVID. Marathon week events have gone well so...
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Forward Party team strives to change the landscape of education in the state. “We have an outdated educational model here in Minnesota. We are trying to prepare our kids for 2023 and beyond by using a 20th century educational model. It’s broken, it’s in need of holistic changes. Someone from the outside to say ‘Here’s what we’re dealing with every single day.’ So, yes, and. Yes, we can fix those but we also have to be moving forward in these particular areas,” Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Cory Hepola said.
TULSA, OK — A great round one for Fargo’s Tom Hoge at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, the year’s second major. Hoge shot a four under par 66 to finish one shot behind the leader, Rory McIlroy and in a tie for second with Will Zalatoris. Its...
Towering snowdrifts. Deep chills and heat that sizzles. Drought that sears the fields and forests, and torrential rains that turn acres into impromptu lakes. And the wind, always the wind. Hutch Johnson has seen it all. After nearly 30 years as a broadcast meteorologist in North Dakota, there’s not much...
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Shortly after a shooting at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant in south Fargo, someone inside Sheyenne High School heard bits and pieces of what was happening, panicked and called 9-1-1 to report a shooter at the school. That’s according to West Fargo Public School officials....
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bar and grill chain is closed in Grand Forks. Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon posted on its website saying because of staffing shortages, it cannot provide food or services to guests, forcing the restaurant to permanently close. The post says they hope...
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR-UPDATE 7PM) — Shortly after the shooting at Plaza Azteca, someone inside Sheyenne High School heard bits and pieces of what was happening, panicked and called 9-1-1 to report a shooter at the school. That’s according to West Fargo Public School officials. Hundreds of people...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – David Cook is North Dakota State University’s 15th president and is excited to take the university to new heights. Cook comes from the University of Kansas where he was Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs and Economic Development. He says he can’t feel the shoes of former President Dean Bresciani, but wants to bring his passion and love for the university.
(Fargo, ND) -- A 24-year-old Fargo, North Dakota, man reportedly shot and wounded a 23-year-old woman and an eight-month-old child inside a crowded restaurant in South Fargo, then later killed himself near a lake south of Hawley, Minnesota. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the man continued firing at the woman...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Darrel Goodroad has owned and operated C/TNT Cards in Jamestown for more than 20 years. On Tuesday, May 17th, he was the unexpected recipient of a viral TikTok creator’s philanthropy. Jimmy Kellogg, better known as Jimmy Darts to his 8 million followers on TikTok,...
A powerful storm quickly rolled through Central Minnesota hitting many areas including Todd and Wadena counties on Thursday evening, May 12. Much of the state was in a tornado watch which resulted in several suspected tornadoes and straight-line winds throughout the area. Verndale, Wadena, Bluffton, Sebeka, Nimrod, Menagha and Blue...
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is up and running in the Dakotas, with a store in Fargo, North Dakota and a location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The locations expand the brand's footprint to 36 U.S. states, according to a press release. The Fargo store is already proving to be one of the strongest performing stores in the brand's network and Sioux Falls set records for its opening week sales.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Swat Team is called in to execute a search warrant in Moorhead after a man is arrested during a traffic stop. 35-year-old Richard Torres and 24-year-old John Lopez, both of Moorhead, were under investigation for felony firearms violations. Both men are now...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Voting for multiple candidates in elections could be the norm sooner than later as more cities look to approval voting for a more effective way to cast votes. “With the people in St. Louis and the people in Fargo, they’re starting to go through this...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I just wanted to help, feeling like if I can do my small part and that was just doing a cheek swab, I can handle that,” said Cole Reimann, a bone marrow donor and donor advocate. In 2017, Cole Reimann of Grand...
