Moorhead’s Storbakken Wins High School Play of the Week

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Forward Party team strives to change the landscape of education in the state. “We have an outdated educational model here in Minnesota. We are trying to prepare our kids for 2023 and beyond by using a 20th century educational model. It’s broken, it’s in need of holistic changes. Someone from the outside to say ‘Here’s what we’re dealing with every single day.’ So, yes, and. Yes, we can fix those but we also have to be moving forward in these particular areas,” Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Cory Hepola said.

