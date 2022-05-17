ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Dillon Peters: Chased in first inning

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Peters (3-2) allowed five runs in four hits and a walk while taking a loss against the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge 'pretty upset' after Camden Yards' new left-field wall costs him three-homer game

Aaron Judge may have homered twice as part of a four-hit night on Tuesday in the New York Yankees' 5-4 victory against the Baltimore Orioles (box score), but after the game he was in a venting mood. Despite earning the win and producing an impressive individual statline, Judge made sure to express his annoyance with Camden Yards' redesigned left-field dimensions after they robbed him of a potential hat trick.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Logan Allen: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Orioles designated Allen for assignment Tuesday. After being claimed off waivers from the Guardians on May 5, Allen's stint in Baltimore lasted just under two weeks before he was moved off the 40-man roster for another lefty reliever in Nick Vespi, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. During his time with the Orioles, the 24-year-old made three appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. If he goes unclaimed off waivers this time around, Allen will stick in the Baltimore organization and report to Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Heads back to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Bannon to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. With outfielder Austin Hays (hand) returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees and infielder Jorge Mateo (shoulder/chest) perhaps in line to start Wednesday, manager Brandon Hyde said getting an extra arm in the bullpen was a greater priority than keeping Bannon around as position-player depth. Reliever Logan Gillaspie was called up from Norfolk to replace Bannon, who appeared in four games and went 2-for-14 with five strikeouts during his brief time in the big leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bryse Wilson
Dillon Peters
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane Baz: Throws 24 pitches

Baz (elbow) allowed one hit and one run while striking out five and walking none across 2.1 innings Thursday during a rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham. Baz made his first rehab appearance since undergoing elbow surgery March 21. He allowed a leadoff home run to Lewin Diaz in the second inning but racked up plenty of swings and misses otherwise. Baz threw only 24 pitches and is not eligible to return from the injured list until early June, so he will likely make a few more outings with Durham.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Placed on 10-day IL

O'Neill (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. O'Neill is dealing with a right shoulder impingement and will have at least a week and a half to recover. Nolan Gorman's contract was selected as part of a corresponding move, and he should see playing time at second base while Tommy Edman shifts to shortstop. While O'Neill is unavailable, Brendan Donovan, Juan Yepez and Corey Dickerson should be in the mix for playing time in left field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kyle Crick: Sent back to Triple-A

Crick was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The right-hander served as the 27th man for Tuesday's twin bill and delivered a scoreless inning during the nightcap. He'll now return to Charlotte, where he has a 5:3 K:BB over four shutout frames this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: In COVID protocols

Taylor (undisclosed) was scratched from Wednesday's game against the White Sox because he entered MLB's COVID-19 protocols, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. It's unclear whether or not Taylor tested positive for the virus, but he'll be unavailable until he clears the testing protocols regardless. The 31-year-old is likely to land on the injured list ahead of Thursday's series finale versus Chicago. Kyle Isbel figures to see more run in the outfield during his absence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Facing hitters Friday

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said that Lynn (knee) will face hitters Friday during the team's road trip in New York, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Advancing from bullpen sessions to throwing live batting practice marks an important step forward in the recovery process for Lynn, who has been sidelined all season after requiring surgery in early April to address a slight tear in his right knee. The White Sox have thrown out early June as a potential return date, and his continued presence on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60-day IL seemingly supports that optimism. Before the team pinpoints a more precise date for Lynn to make his team debut, he'll likely need to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment and build up his pitch count in one or two outings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Flaherty (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Flaherty has been sidelined since the start of the regular season due to a right shoulder injury, but he began throwing bullpen sessions early this month. Since the right-hander will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the major-league club, his shift to the 60-day injured list shouldn't impact his return timetable. Matthew Liberatore is slated to have his contract selected to make his major-league debut as the starter for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Retreats to bench

Almora is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians. While Tyler Naquin received two turns as the Reds' designated hitter and while TJ Friedl sat out Sunday's 1-0 loss, Almora picked up starts in center field in each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series in Pittsburgh. Both Naquin and Friedl are back in the outfield Tuesday and Tyler Stephenson (head) and Kyle Farmer (general soreness) are healed from their minor injuries coming out of Monday's off day, so Almora is expected to serve as a fourth outfielder moving forward. He'll likely lose his spot on the 26-man active roster whenever Nick Senzel (illness) is ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Shifting to shortstop

Edman will primarily play shortstop moving forward with prospect Nolan Gorman being promoted Friday to play second base, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Edman has started at the keystone in 35 of 37 games this season, but he'll now shift to shortstop with Gorman being promoted in the wake of Paul Dejong's demotion last week. Edman struggled the past two years but has a .269/.367/.431 in 2022 and has reclaimed the leadoff role, and the positional move will give him a minor boost in fantasy once he reaches the eligibility threshold.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Blows multi-inning save

Lopez blew the save after allowing one run on one hit and two walks across one inning during Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees. He struck out three. Lopez came on in the eighth with a runner on first and struck out Aaron Hicks to end the inning. However, he got into trouble in the third and allowed the tying run on a DJ LeMahieu single. It was Lopez's second blown save in six opportunities, but he didn't take the loss as the Orioles were able to rally in the bottom of the ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Torrens: Remains out of lineup

Torrens isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Torrens recently had a string of six consecutive starts in which he hit .263 with two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts, but he'll now retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Cal Raleigh will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Should be back by Monday

The Mariners are expected to activate Lewis (knee) from the 10-day injured list no later than Monday, as his 20-day rehab assignment window will close Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. After two straight off days, Lewis returned to the Triple-A Tacoma lineup with a bang Tuesday, going...
SEATTLE, WA

