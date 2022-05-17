Henderson police detain suspect, held a firearm at another
On Monday around 5:30 p.m., the Henderson Police Department said they responded to the area of Buckhorn Street and Palisades View Drive in regards to a male reportedly seen pointing a firearm at another subject, with gunshots heard in the area.
Police said that preliminary investigation revealed a male subject confronted another subject with a firearm, and two rounds were discharged from his firearm during the incident.
Police said that no injuries were reported and that the subject has been detained. This is an active investigation.
