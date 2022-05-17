ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Henderson police detain suspect, held a firearm at another

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
On Monday around 5:30 p.m., the Henderson Police Department said they responded to the area of Buckhorn Street and Palisades View Drive in regards to a male reportedly seen pointing a firearm at another subject, with gunshots heard in the area.

Police said that preliminary investigation revealed a male subject confronted another subject with a firearm, and two rounds were discharged from his firearm during the incident.

Police said that no injuries were reported and that the subject has been detained. This is an active investigation.

KTNV 13 Action News

