Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Three hits including homer

Donaldson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's win over the Orioles. The 36-year-old launched a solo homer...

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees starter stuck in neutral with rehab for Red Sox

No news is bad news for James Paxton. The former New York Yankees left-hander “has yet to resume throwing since he was shut down with elbow soreness,” according to the Boston Globe. Last week, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Paxton “had a minor setback...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge 'pretty upset' after Camden Yards' new left-field wall costs him three-homer game

Aaron Judge may have homered twice as part of a four-hit night on Tuesday in the New York Yankees' 5-4 victory against the Baltimore Orioles (box score), but after the game he was in a venting mood. Despite earning the win and producing an impressive individual statline, Judge made sure to express his annoyance with Camden Yards' redesigned left-field dimensions after they robbed him of a potential hat trick.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Tigers get good news on injured ex-Yankees pitcher

Good news for former New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda. MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports “Pineda’s fractured middle finger is not expected to require surgery, A.J. Hinch told @MLBNetworkRadio. He’ll be re-evaluated in a couple weeks. While he’ll likely be out for over a month, Hinch said they’re optimistic he won’t miss multiple months.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Tigers Pitcher Caught Wearing The Perfect Shirt

Detroit Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin has turned himself into one of the most reliable relievers in the game of baseball. The Tigers signed him this past offseason to help strengthen their bullpen and he’s been pretty solid for them this season. The veteran left-hander has a superb 2.35 ERA...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Heads back to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Bannon to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. With outfielder Austin Hays (hand) returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees and infielder Jorge Mateo (shoulder/chest) perhaps in line to start Wednesday, manager Brandon Hyde said getting an extra arm in the bullpen was a greater priority than keeping Bannon around as position-player depth. Reliever Logan Gillaspie was called up from Norfolk to replace Bannon, who appeared in four games and went 2-for-14 with five strikeouts during his brief time in the big leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD
Reuters

Jack Suwinski's homer propels Pirates past Cubs

EditorsNote: added wording in 7th graf for clarity. Jack Suwinski clubbed a tiebreaking homer in his hometown during the fifth inning, and the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates generated enough offense to post a needed 3-2 victory over the surging Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Michael Chavis had three hits with an...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios sitting Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor Lead Offense Vs. Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind for a second consecutive game and defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-4, on the eve of a rare doubleheader at Dodger Stadium. Tony Gonsolin provided needed length by completing six innings with just two runs allowed. One of those came on a Christian Walker leadoff home run in the third, and the other when the Dodgers had shaky moments in the the field during the fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Blows multi-inning save

Lopez blew the save after allowing one run on one hit and two walks across one inning during Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees. He struck out three. Lopez came on in the eighth with a runner on first and struck out Aaron Hicks to end the inning. However, he got into trouble in the third and allowed the tying run on a DJ LeMahieu single. It was Lopez's second blown save in six opportunities, but he didn't take the loss as the Orioles were able to rally in the bottom of the ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' Joey Gallo: Sitting out series finale

Gallo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports. Gallo will give way to Marwin Gonzalez in left field for the series finale. The 28-year-old Gallo had started in each of the Yankees' last eight games, going 5-for-31 with two home runs, five walks, five runs and three RBI.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Slugs fifth homer

Rendon went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and two walks in a loss to Texas on Tuesday. Rendon gave the Angels an early lead with his two-run shot to left field in the third inning, and he plated the game's final run with a single in the ninth. It was the veteran third baseman's third multi-hit performance over his past six games, a stretch during which he's slashing .400/.478/.650 with two doubles and five RBI. Rendon is slashing a more modest .230/.331/.405 across 148 plate appearances overall this season.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting Tuesday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is not in the Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hayes is being replaced at third base by Michael Chavis versus Cubs starter Keegan Thompson. In 136 plate appearances this season, Hayes has a .293 batting average with a .760 OPS, 13...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Slugs seventh homer

Ozuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Brewers. The veteran slugger went back-to-back with Austin Riley off Corbin Burnes in the third inning, staking Atlanta to an early 4-0 lead that the bullpen couldn't protect. Ozuna has gone yard three times in the last five games as part of a six-game hitting streak, and he's up to seven homers and 17 RBI through 38 games on the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO

