Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Three hits including homer

Lopez blew the save after allowing one run on one hit and two walks across one inning during Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees. He struck out three. Lopez came on in the eighth with a runner on first and struck out Aaron Hicks to end the inning. However, he got into trouble in the third and allowed the tying run on a DJ LeMahieu single. It was Lopez's second blown save in six opportunities, but he didn't take the loss as the Orioles were able to rally in the bottom of the ninth.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO