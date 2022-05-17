ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Jose Trevino: Launches three-run homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Trevino went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in the win versus the Orioles on Wednesday. Trevino went deep off Kyle...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge 'pretty upset' after Camden Yards' new left-field wall costs him three-homer game

Aaron Judge may have homered twice as part of a four-hit night on Tuesday in the New York Yankees' 5-4 victory against the Baltimore Orioles (box score), but after the game he was in a venting mood. Despite earning the win and producing an impressive individual statline, Judge made sure to express his annoyance with Camden Yards' redesigned left-field dimensions after they robbed him of a potential hat trick.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Felix Bautista: Snags win Thursday

Bautista (1-1) earned the win Thursday versus the Yankees. He walked one and recorded one out. Bautista was called upon for the last out in the top of the ninth inning after Jorge Lopez allowed the game-tying run. Bautista walked Joey Gallo but got Giancarlo Stanton to line out to end a bases-loaded threat, and the Orioles won on Anthony Santander's walkoff homer. Through 7.2 innings in May, Bautista's allowed just two runs, and they came in a non-save situation. The right-hander has a 2.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB across 16 innings this season while adding two saves and a hold in 17 appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Homer, NY
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Heads back to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Bannon to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. With outfielder Austin Hays (hand) returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees and infielder Jorge Mateo (shoulder/chest) perhaps in line to start Wednesday, manager Brandon Hyde said getting an extra arm in the bullpen was a greater priority than keeping Bannon around as position-player depth. Reliever Logan Gillaspie was called up from Norfolk to replace Bannon, who appeared in four games and went 2-for-14 with five strikeouts during his brief time in the big leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD
Reuters

Jack Suwinski's homer propels Pirates past Cubs

EditorsNote: added wording in 7th graf for clarity. Jack Suwinski clubbed a tiebreaking homer in his hometown during the fifth inning, and the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates generated enough offense to post a needed 3-2 victory over the surging Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Michael Chavis had three hits with an...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios sitting Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Blows multi-inning save

Lopez blew the save after allowing one run on one hit and two walks across one inning during Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees. He struck out three. Lopez came on in the eighth with a runner on first and struck out Aaron Hicks to end the inning. However, he got into trouble in the third and allowed the tying run on a DJ LeMahieu single. It was Lopez's second blown save in six opportunities, but he didn't take the loss as the Orioles were able to rally in the bottom of the ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Higashioka
CBS Sports

Yankees' Joey Gallo: Sitting out series finale

Gallo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports. Gallo will give way to Marwin Gonzalez in left field for the series finale. The 28-year-old Gallo had started in each of the Yankees' last eight games, going 5-for-31 with two home runs, five walks, five runs and three RBI.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Orioles
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Remains out of lineup

Soler isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins haven't given any indication that Soler is dealing with an injury, but he'll remain out of the lineup for a second straight game to close out the series against Washington. Brian Anderson will shift to left field while Erik Gonzalez starts at third base.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Stays on bench Wednesday

Narvaez isn't starting in Wednesday's series finale versus the Braves. With the Brewers facing left-hander Max Fried, Narvaez will stay on the bench for the second straight contest. Victor Caratini will start at catcher and bat ninth in the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Reinstated, sent down

Sanders (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Sanders was placed on the injured list with low back spasms in early May, but he's back to full health after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander has posted a 1.35 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in 6.2 innings over four appearances in Durham this year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start Tuesday

Gilbert will be called up from Triple-A Reno and is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Arizona will likely designate Gilbert as the 27th man for the twin bill before sending him back out to Reno immediately after the start, his second of the season and third outing overall at the big-league level in 2022. Between his previous two appearances, Gilbert struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 8.2 innings. However, he's been much less productive over a larger sample of 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season, logging an 11.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across four starts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: MRI shows continued healing

The MRI deGrom (shoulder) underwent Monday revealed "continued healing in the scapula." He's scheduled to continue building distance and velocity during his throwing program, but he remains without a definitive timetable for making his 2022 debut. The news is definitely what the Mets wanted to hear, but that doesn't mean...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Gil: Exits with arm injury

Gil was removed from his start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday after gesturing to his right elbow, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports. The 24-year-old was making his first start back with the RailRiders after a brief stint with the Yankees, but his return outing was cut short by the injury. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but any arm issue is a worrying sign for Gil, who's struggled to a 9.53 ERA at Triple-A this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy