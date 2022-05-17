ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens' Vince Biegel: Lands with Baltimore

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Biegel signed a contract with the Ravens on Monday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Drew Brees rumors: Saints legend underwent medical procedure that undermines idea of unretiring, per report

Will he or won't he? This has now become the question swirling about the NFL stratosphere as it relates to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who hinted at potentially coming out of retirement in 2022. The "currently undecided" broadcaster is apparently battling his own competitive spirit nowadays and "may play football again," an admission that immediately made headlines around the league. What Brees didn't reveal, however, is that his body may not be on board with his mind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Ravens Fans Will Be Pumped About An Upcoming Documentary

To this day, tenacious defense is part of the Baltimore Ravens‘ calling card. Even if they have the versatile Lamar Jackson on offense, they also have stalwarts on the defensive unit like Calais Campbell, Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, Marcus Peters, and Marlon Humphrey. They also prioritized that side of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Sign Former Denver Broncos Cornerback

Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Wednesday afternoon, signing another cornerback to the roster. Cornerback Parnell Motley was signed on Wednesday, he is formally an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma. Motley is listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds and has appeared in five career games since entering the...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Damone Clark says medical issue was discovered by Dallas ahead of 2022 NFL Combine

Huge risk, yes, but also a potentially huge reward. This is how to view the Dallas Cowboys decision to select linebacker Damone Clark in the 2022 NFL Draft, after the former LSU standout was still available in the fifth round due to a medical issue. That issue involved Clark's neck, with the 21-year-old having undergone spinal fusion surgery following the discovery of a herniated disc in the pre-draft process -- at the 2022 NFL Combine.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Baltimore

ESPN Announces ’30 For 30′ Documentary On The 2000 Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ESPN Films announced Tuesday that production is underway on a 30 for 30 documentary on the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens. The announcement comes just over 20 years after team steamrolled the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV, 34-7. Many fans can still name every starter on that 2000 Ravens defense, a unit that allowed the fewest point (165) in NFL history. “No team in NFL history has boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens,” the network said. “The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
CBS Sports

Here's the ideal salary range for Super Bowl-winning QBs, and why Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson may benefit

How much is too much to pay a quarterback? Plenty of experts around the NFL would argue there is no such number. If you want a franchise QB, you do whatever it takes to get him. This offseason only reinforced the notion, for better or worse, with the Browns trading six draft picks and investing a record $230 million to land Deshaun Watson, even with the ex-Texans star potentially on the verge of a suspension stemming from 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins defensive players have told GM Chris Grier they can't believe the transformation on offense

The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era in 2022, but it's also one that could bring immediate success. The front office made one of the offseason's most intriguing hires in head coach Mike McDaniel, and then completely revamped the offense -- from the offensive line to the running backs to the wide receiver room. However, this Dolphins team doesn't move forward unless quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers' Mike Tomlin has nice gesture for Ravens' Sam Koch

During their respective tenures, Tomlin’s Steelers won 18 head-to-head matchups in the regular season while Koch’s Ravens won 15. The two teams also won one Super Bowl each over that span and met a total of three times in the playoffs, with Pittsburgh winning two of those games.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Logan Allen: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Orioles designated Allen for assignment Tuesday. After being claimed off waivers from the Guardians on May 5, Allen's stint in Baltimore lasted just under two weeks before he was moved off the 40-man roster for another lefty reliever in Nick Vespi, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. During his time with the Orioles, the 24-year-old made three appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. If he goes unclaimed off waivers this time around, Allen will stick in the Baltimore organization and report to Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Heads back to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Bannon to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. With outfielder Austin Hays (hand) returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees and infielder Jorge Mateo (shoulder/chest) perhaps in line to start Wednesday, manager Brandon Hyde said getting an extra arm in the bullpen was a greater priority than keeping Bannon around as position-player depth. Reliever Logan Gillaspie was called up from Norfolk to replace Bannon, who appeared in four games and went 2-for-14 with five strikeouts during his brief time in the big leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Colts' Parris Campbell: Facing zero limitations

Campbell (foot) said Wednesday that he feels great and hasn't had any physical limitations during the offseason, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. Campbell underwent foot surgery in the middle of last season and returned to play eight snaps in the Colts' forgettable Week 18 loss to the Jaguars. However, the wideout revealed Wednesday that he played in that contest with a plate and screws in his foot, which were removed two weeks after the season concluded, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. Campbell has had three consecutive injury-plagued campaigns to start his career, and the Colts added Alec Pierce in the draft, so it's possible the Ohio State product could be facing an uphill battle to make Indianapolis' initial 53-man roster. However, Campbell is only due $1.1 million next season and is finally healthy, so the Colts won't take on much risk by rostering him with the hopes that he makes good on his potential in his fourth NFL season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Ravens' Sam Koch retires: Punter exits after 16 NFL seasons, joins Baltimore's staff as consultant

After 16 seasons, Sam Koch is calling it an NFL career. The longtime Ravens punter, an All-Pro special-teamer and Super Bowl champion who played more games than anyone in franchise history, announced Thursday that he is retiring at age 39. One of the most consistent punters of his time, Koch will join the Ravens' staff as a special teams consultant starting in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Gets game action at spring complex

Meyers (shoulder) played designated hitter in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The game action was Meyers' first since November shoulder surgery. He still has steps to take before he's ready to return to the big-league roster, but it looks as though he could be nearing a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Eagles' James Bradberry: Joins up with Philadelphia

Bradberry agreed to terms Wednesday with the Eagles on a one-year, $10 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Just over a week after having been released by the Giants, Bradberry links up with one of New York's division rivals. The 28-year-old fills a significant hole at cornerback for Philadelphia, after the team neglected to address the position early in April's draft. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bradberry was contacted by 11 teams upon hitting free agency, but he ultimately decided on a landing spot that would give him two attempts to face off against the Giants, with whom he racked up 101 tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over the last two seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Won't return Wednesday

McCutchen (illness) won't be activated from the COVID-19 injured list for Wednesday's series finale versus Atlanta, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The veteran outfielder was scheduled for a full workout Tuesday, and the team apparently wants to give him a couple more days to keep ramping up before he rejoins the active roster. McCutchen is now expected to be activated for Friday's series opener against the Nationals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Blows multi-inning save

Lopez blew the save after allowing one run on one hit and two walks across one inning during Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees. He struck out three. Lopez came on in the eighth with a runner on first and struck out Aaron Hicks to end the inning. However, he got into trouble in the third and allowed the tying run on a DJ LeMahieu single. It was Lopez's second blown save in six opportunities, but he didn't take the loss as the Orioles were able to rally in the bottom of the ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy