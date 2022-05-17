ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans' Kendall Sheffield: Headed to Houston

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Sheffield was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Monday, Field Yates...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Drew Brees rumors: Saints legend underwent medical procedure that undermines idea of unretiring, per report

Will he or won't he? This has now become the question swirling about the NFL stratosphere as it relates to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who hinted at potentially coming out of retirement in 2022. The "currently undecided" broadcaster is apparently battling his own competitive spirit nowadays and "may play football again," an admission that immediately made headlines around the league. What Brees didn't reveal, however, is that his body may not be on board with his mind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Damone Clark says medical issue was discovered by Dallas ahead of 2022 NFL Combine

Huge risk, yes, but also a potentially huge reward. This is how to view the Dallas Cowboys decision to select linebacker Damone Clark in the 2022 NFL Draft, after the former LSU standout was still available in the fifth round due to a medical issue. That issue involved Clark's neck, with the 21-year-old having undergone spinal fusion surgery following the discovery of a herniated disc in the pre-draft process -- at the 2022 NFL Combine.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

The Giants Are Reportedly Signing 2 Cornerbacks

After releasing James Bradberry earlier this month, cornerback is a major area of concern for the New York Giants. While they can't solve their depth issues at the position before the start of the season, the Giants can address them, which they reportedly did on Wednesday. According to reports, New...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Espn#American Football
CBS Sports

Here's the ideal salary range for Super Bowl-winning QBs, and why Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson may benefit

How much is too much to pay a quarterback? Plenty of experts around the NFL would argue there is no such number. If you want a franchise QB, you do whatever it takes to get him. This offseason only reinforced the notion, for better or worse, with the Browns trading six draft picks and investing a record $230 million to land Deshaun Watson, even with the ex-Texans star potentially on the verge of a suspension stemming from 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins defensive players have told GM Chris Grier they can't believe the transformation on offense

The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era in 2022, but it's also one that could bring immediate success. The front office made one of the offseason's most intriguing hires in head coach Mike McDaniel, and then completely revamped the offense -- from the offensive line to the running backs to the wide receiver room. However, this Dolphins team doesn't move forward unless quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Examining which LSU QB has the edge as Brian Kelly sets the stage for high-profile battle in fall camp

Brian Kelly is entering his first season as the head coach at LSU, and he has one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the country to settle before he takes the field this fall. Veteran Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier are all vying for the top spot on the depth chart this offseason, and the battle is far from over.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Targets For Houston Rockets To Pursue With No. 3 Overall Pick

The Houston Rockets will not chase any trade targets with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Odds are, they’ll select the best player available. After all, having the third pick in what’s widely perceived as a three-man draft is about the least stressful place this organization could find itself in. As the worst team in the NBA for two years running, they could use some of what every available prospect brings to the table.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans earn top grade from Pro Football Focus for offseason moves

The 2022 offseason was the first chance general manager Nick Caserio had a chance to truly fix the Houston Texans. With a proprietary No. 3 overall pick in Round 1 and a No. 37 overall pick in Round 2, one would figure Caserio had enough draft capital to find two quality starters. Throw in a little extra salary cap space to work with in free agency, and the Texans could at least position themselves to whether a better rebuilding season to significantly impact the roster in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
Thrillist

12 Old-School Restaurants in Houston for a Classic Night Out

Whether a café, fully fleshed out bistro, or a food-truck concept, it’s always a big deal when a new restaurant launches in Houston. We’re often left to wonder how it’ll blend in with the city’s remarkable culinary scene. Plus, we want to see if their menus, top-shelf libations, and consistent finesse are contenders as a new go-to brunch or lunch spot. It’s honestly a whole process—a delicious one at that. However, with every new place comes that reminder that older fine dining paved the way for these new beauties to flourish, and that’s where a new-found appreciation comes rushing in. To see that many of these institutions are still thriving and standing tall enough to give the city’s downtown skyscrapers a run for their money is one thing. But once you add in the pandemic’s discomforting reign, which continues to heavily plague how restaurants operate, their continued presence is even more awe-inducing. From no-frills shacks cooking unforgettable comfort food classics to swanky palaces nurturing their culinary missions with modern nips and tucks, here are 12 old-school restaurants in Houston sure to give you a timeless experience.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Colts' Parris Campbell: Facing zero limitations

Campbell (foot) said Wednesday that he feels great and hasn't had any physical limitations during the offseason, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports. Campbell underwent foot surgery in the middle of last season and returned to play eight snaps in the Colts' forgettable Week 18 loss to the Jaguars. However, the wideout revealed Wednesday that he played in that contest with a plate and screws in his foot, which were removed two weeks after the season concluded, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. Campbell has had three consecutive injury-plagued campaigns to start his career, and the Colts added Alec Pierce in the draft, so it's possible the Ohio State product could be facing an uphill battle to make Indianapolis' initial 53-man roster. However, Campbell is only due $1.1 million next season and is finally healthy, so the Colts won't take on much risk by rostering him with the hopes that he makes good on his potential in his fourth NFL season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy