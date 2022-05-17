ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Part of I-635 closed in KCK as police investigate shooting

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yb0Z_0fgRo5kN00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A shooting in Kansas City, Kansas has closed part of Interstate 635 Monday night.

Officials said northbound I-635 is closed just before Metropolitan Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Lathrop torture suspect told woman he’d ‘slit her throat’ if she called police

Police tell FOX4 at least one person was shot in the area. Extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
tonyskansascity.com

METH TOWN DUDE SHOT DEAD ON SIDEWALK!!!

Our least favorite city to the East remains violent, dangerous and struggling with their semi-urban identity. Here's part of a scary police report and a local slice of life . . . "A citizen called police stating that there was a person lying on the sidewalk near east 39th Street...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries reported as Independence Avenue claims another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said no one was injured after a trash truck tried to drive under the Independence Avenue Bridge. Needless to say, the bridge won. “This garbage truck from Kansas was on its way to get service today when this happened,” KCPD...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Police#Kck#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
mycouriertribune.com

KC man dies in 4-vehicle Smithville accident

SMITHVILLE — A Kansas City man is dead after a crash involving four vehicles occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, on northbound U.S. Highway 169 north of Missouri Highway DD in Smithville. According to Missouri Highway Patrol's Troop A, the wreck occurred as Samuel M. Reffett, 21, of...
SMITHVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Man charged following fatal shooting in Leavenworth last Wednesday

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) -- A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Leavenworth last Wednesday, which left the victim dead in an apartment. According to the county attorney, Ryan Christopher Cheatham has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Metro Crime Scene: Deadly Domestic Drama & More Gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is building a new field office in Kansas City's Northland for more than 300 agents. The agency said more space will help agents work with their expanded law enforcement responsibilities. MORE2 renews their demand for federal authorities to investigate the patterns...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy