Part of I-635 closed in KCK as police investigate shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A shooting in Kansas City, Kansas has closed part of Interstate 635 Monday night.

Officials said northbound I-635 is closed just before Metropolitan Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Police tell FOX4 at least one person was shot in the area. Extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

