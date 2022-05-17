ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermantown, MN

Prep Baseball: Hermantown Wins Home Opener, South Ridge Tops Cloquet

By Sam Ali
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERMANTOWN, Minn. – In its first game at Fichtner Field, the Hermantown baseball...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Denfeld Baseball Picks Up Win on Senior Night

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld baseball team snapped a seven-game losing streak as they defeated Proctor 5-1 Tuesday night at Wade Stadium. The Hunters will look to keep rolling when they hit the road Wednesday afternoon against Grand Rapids.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Registration Open for Starks Academy Timberwolves/Lynx Summer Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – Registration is officially open for the third annual Starks Academy Timberwolves/Lynx Summer Camp. The event will take place at the College of St. Scholastica and is open for grades third through eighth. And all the campers will receive complementary tickets to a Timberwolves game next season.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Elementary Students Race to Malosky Stadium for Fit-n-Fun Run

DULUTH, MN – Nearly 1500 elementary students from ISD 709 got to spend part of their day at Malosky Stadium for the Essentia Health Fit-n-Fun Run. This annual event pitted the 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders in a quarter mile race against their classmates with the winners coming away with bragging rights. The Fit-n-Fun Run is a longstanding tradition of the Young Athletes Foundation with the hope of getting the kids interested in either picking up running or continuing their love for running.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hermantown, MN
Sports
Cloquet, MN
Sports
Hermantown, MN
Education
City
Hermantown, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Cloquet, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
FOX 21 Online

Local Speedways Planning to Final Open for Season This Weekend

PROCTOR, Minn. – Rain and frost are less than ideal conditions for dirt tracks. “You’ve also got to think about frost in the track. Because if there’s frost in there, that will wreck cars which is very expensive, it’s hard to get parts these days,” president of the Halvor Lines Speedway Duane Caywood said.
PROCTOR, MN
FOX 21 Online

The 5th Annual Rosie Awards

DULUTH, Minn.- Thursday, The Women Today Magazine hosted the 5th annual Rosie Awards to celebrate women’s achievements in the Northland. Seven awards were given out to women who are a driving force in the Northland. To showcase how they have gone above and beyond with their selfless acts within the community. Group advertising director, Megan Keller, is excited to bring this event back after two years, due to the pandemic.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Benedictine Annual Jewelry Sale Returns

DULUTH, Minn. — For the first time in three years the Benedictine Senior Living and Health Care Services is holding their annual jewelry and purse sale. The event was being set up today in Somers Hall at the College of Saint Scholastica. The last sale they held raised $20,000...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Visitors Enjoy Chester Creek Trails

DULUTH, Minn. – With some more wet weather on the way, Tuesday was the perfect day to get outside and enjoy some of Duluth’s trails. People were out and about on the Chester Creek trails. Despite a wet spring, the trails are in good condition which allows visitors to take a hike, relax by the waterfalls or just enjoy the sunny day outside.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Prep Baseball
MIX 108

Holiday Film Shooting In Duluth, Looking For Background Actors

Calling all holiday movie lovers, this could be a fun opportunity for you. A Christmas movie will be filming in Duluth beginning later this month - and you could be in it!. Lately, there have been a bunch of projects that have filmed in Duluth and surrounding areas. For example, a comedy television pilot recently wrapped filming in Chisholm. The show only filmed one episode but the town provided the perfect backdrop needed for the show!
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Touring the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s one of the newest classes of naval ships for the United States, and for the first time it is here in Duluth for its commissioning. The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is one of over two dozen littoral combat ships, designed to work close to shorelines.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Take A Look Inside Warship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A new warship will be commissioned in Duluth this weekend. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a Freedom-class combat ship built in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship was launched and christened in June 2019. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is a state-of-the-art ship, designed for speed and shallow water near shore combat. “Using a shallow jet ski allows us significant maneuverability in the littorals and give us the advantage in that area that most ships with deep drafts do not have,” said Alfonza White, the Milwaukee-born commander of the ship. He and his crew of 140 are proud to work onboard a ship...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Association of Women Police Hold Annual Conference in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of women who are members of law enforcement agencies from across Minnesota are in Duluth this week for the Minnesota Association of Women Police’s annual conference. The event is a chance to learn the latest in department leadership and tactical mobility through training, seminars,...
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Bent Paddle Releases Beer in Honor of U.S.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. — In honor of the commissioning of the U.S.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul naval ship on Saturday, the Navy League asked Bent Paddle to create a special brew. Brewers were able to come up with a pale ale called, the Way Finder Freedom North Star Pale Ale. The co-founder...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

A Nurses Night Out

DULUTH, Minn.- Essentia Health hosted an event Thursday for graduating students looking for a job in health care. The “Nurses Night Out” event including casino games, food, prizes, and career opportunities. Essentia Health hopes events like this will draw in those looking for a position in health care, by bringing in employees from all departments. This event is all about opening communication to everyone interested.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Incredible Challenges It Took To Build Silver Creek Cliff Tunnel Along North Shore

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — In a few weeks, summer vacation will start, and families will head for the North Shore. When they do, thousands will drive through the Silver Creek Cliff Tunnel, which was built 30 years ago. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us the incredible challenges it took to build the tunnel, and what visitors are now discovering there. Springtime at Lake Superior. Here, you’ll find no shortage of spectacular views, and no shortage of adrenaline. “I worked in high places before, but this was the most challenging,” said Tim Barton. Thirty years ago, Barton was practically living...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. includes Brainerd, Duluth areas

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 238 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK. * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central to northeast Minnesota Northwest Wisconsin Lake Superior. * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 220 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy