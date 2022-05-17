Operation Hug

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Alto ISD parents have been active on social media and in public forums to discuss an alleged increase in violence at the high school campus. “We have had an increase in fights at the high school this year and it’s certainly not something that our kids normally do, so we are as concerned as the parents are, as far as what we needed to do,” Alto ISD Superintendent Kelly West said on Monday evening after a school board meeting.

ALTO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO