Polk County, TX

Operation Hug

KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article6 Years Strong: Naskila Gaming provides 700 jobs, housing for tribe members. Naskila is the largest private-sector employer in Polk County and has 700 jobs tied to the facility. They continued to pay employees even during the pandemic...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

Judge releases Diboll shooting suspect due to paperwork issue

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A justice of the peace ordered the release of a Diboll woman who is accused of shooting a man early Wednesday. Cynthia Zamora Ramos, 28, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault after a man was found shot several times, according to Diboll police.
DIBOLL, TX
KLTV

Corrigan family spots Boss the monkey

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - There has been a Boss sighting in Polk County. No, that is not a reference to rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen. A Corrigan family spotted Boss, a missing Capuchin monkey, near their home, which is about a mile from the Georgia-Pacific plant on May 13.
CORRIGAN, TX
KLTV

Leon County manhunt reaches day 6, drivers warned not to pick up hitchhikers

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Gonzalo Lopez has been on the the run for six days after escaping from a prison bus. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says there have been no confirmed sightings by law enforcement or residents in Leon County. The longer the hunt drags out, the more folks in Leon County question whether he had outside help.
LEON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Reward increased in search for convicted Sabine County murderer on the run

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Friends and family of a Sabine County woman murdered by her former boyfriend hope an increased reward will help bring her killer to justice. A Facebook page run by Darci Bass, the mother of Livye Lewis, announced Wednesday that the reward for information leading to the arrest of Matthew Edgar has reached $10,000.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Jasper County authorities arrest man connected to ‘brutal’ murder

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An elderly woman is dead and authorities suspect her grandson of killing her. While authorities have yet to formally release any names, a report from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies responded to a call at a Circle Drive residence in Brookeland in reference to a “brutal murder.” There, an elderly woman was found dead due to “evident foul play.” Law enforcement then engaged in a manhunt for the woman’s grandson, following the acquisition of information identifying the suspect. A K-9 unit with Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and aerial search assistance from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called in.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WATCH: Woman punches, pulls hair of Nacogdoches store clerk

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who assaulted a convenience store clerk late Monday night. According to a post on the Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers Facebook page, NPD officers were dispatched to the Lucky Stop store located at 1516 East Main Street at about 11:01 p.m. Monday to check out a report of a disturbance in progress.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

3 plead guilty to Lufkin shooting death

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three men have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the April 2021 shooting death of Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers. Rogers was found shot to death in his driveway in the 700 block of Rowe Avenue just before midnight on April 27. According to court...
LUFKIN, TX
#Naskila Gaming
KLTV

WATCH: Missing monkey sighting in Corrigan

Should the state fund a parent's decision to send their child to any school, including private school? The debate over school choice vouchers is still in its early stages.
CORRIGAN, TX
KLTV

Gilmer tire shop a total loss after fire

Reward increased in search for convicted murderer on the run from Sabine County.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Operation Pump The Brakes

East Texas pediatrician gives tips for baby formula alternatives. Dr. George Fidone, pediatrician at the The Children's Clinic in Lufkin, says there are some do's and don'ts when looking for alternatives to formula.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

CPR device donated to Sabine Fire & Rescue

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A device donated to Sabine Fire and Rescue is now another tool they can use in lifesaving efforts. The department received a Lucas 3.0 CPR device. It is a machine that department chief Richard Sisk says can deliver CPR and chest compressions more efficient than a person can.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Diboll police investigating overnight shooting incident

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday on the east side of the city. Officers were called to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North 3rd Street, about two blocks east of U.S. Highway 59 South. According to police, an...
DIBOLL, TX
KLTV

Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after a fire at a residence in Angelina County. The fire happened in the 1700 block of Ray Fisher Road. According to Donnie Puckett, Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace, the fire broke out at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Alto ISD addresses plan to combat discipline issues, staffing issues

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Alto ISD parents have been active on social media and in public forums to discuss an alleged increase in violence at the high school campus. “We have had an increase in fights at the high school this year and it’s certainly not something that our kids normally do, so we are as concerned as the parents are, as far as what we needed to do,” Alto ISD Superintendent Kelly West said on Monday evening after a school board meeting.
ALTO, TX
KLTV

East Texas squads battle at Chapel Hill 7on7 SQT this weekend

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - With the school year ending, high school athletes are getting into 7on7 season. Chapel Hill will be hosting a state qualifying tournament on May 21 with two Division II teams qualifying for the state Championships later this summer in College Station. Pool play will get started at 9 a.m. with four pools being hosted at Chapel Hill High School, Lindale High School, Arp High School and Tyler Legacy High School.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KLTV

SFA great Dallas Cameron returning to Pineywoods

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - Stephen F. Austin head men’s basketball coach Kyle Keller is excited to announce the addition of former SFA standout Dallas Cameron to the staff. “It’s such a thrilling day to have one of the all-time Lumberjack players returning home to Nacogdoches,” Keller said. “Dallas...
NACOGDOCHES, TX

