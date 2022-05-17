Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

After gaining some ground in last year’s Best Places to Live rankings from U.S. News & World Report, Phoenix lost all of that and then some this year. The Valley dropped 27 slots, from No. 40 to No. 67, on this year’s 2022-2023 list. That’s 14 places lower than where it was in 2020 and even lower than the Nos. 19 and 26 spots it reached in 2018 and 2019.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO