Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

05-09-13-26-34-43

(five, nine, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.

