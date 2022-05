Vodafone Greece recently announced acceleration of its Fiber to the Home (FTTH) investment program with the aim of expanding to even more places in Greece. The purpose of the investment program is to accelerate the digital transition in Greece, as Vodafone Greece will be able to connect by 2024 more than 800,000 households and businesses with FTTH networks and high-speed services, and also with FTTC networks. In particular, the Network Management and the technical teams of Vodafone Greece are currently constructing new generation networks in areas of Athens, while FTTH network construction works are underway in the center of Piraeus and in Acharnes.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO