EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Department of Public Health is urging residents to prevent mosquito breeding and mosquito bites in order to avoid disease. Certain individuals such as the elderly and those with medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants are at higher risk of developing serious illnesses transmitted from mosquito bites like West Nile Virus, Zika, etc.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO