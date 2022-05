BRISTOL, Va. – Evan Hankins gave John Battle High School the lead on Tuesday and then he made sure to protect it. The freshman hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning and then pitched the final two innings to notch the save as the Trojans took an 8-4 win over Wise County Central in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District baseball tournament at Abingdon’s Falcon Park.

