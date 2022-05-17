Buffalo Public Schools sharing insight into helping students cope

BUFFALO, N.Y. — School districts and some businesses around Western New York are coping with yet another wave of social media threats. And while police continue to stress they are not credible after investigating them, precautions and the impact are still factors for those institutions. Niagara Falls School Superintendent...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bandits superstar Dhane Smith is using his platform to raise awareness and help the families of the victims of the Tops shooting on Jefferson Avenue. Smith and his teammates were joined by the Bills and the Sabres on Wednesday at Tops to cook food and bring some comfort to those in the community.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While investigators examine the background of the suspect in this horrific event in Buffalo there are questions about the reports of his past involvement with police and the mental health system. 2 On Your Side spoke with a local psychiatrist who knows how the system is...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Canisius head basketball coach Reggie Witherspoon says Saturday’s mass shooting hits close to home, he means it. For Witherspoon it hit closer than most. “It is a neighborhood that I lived in until third grade,” Witherspoon said. “Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo is kind...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Make way on the fashion runway for the most fashionable canine couture! Sashay into the Summer at this doggie fashion Dog Show and Adoption Event featuring "Vera Wag and Louis Furton". Join us for "Sashaying Into the Summer Doggie Fashion Show" on Sunday, June 12th at 1pm at the Event Center at Seneca Niagara Casino.
