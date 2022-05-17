ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Public Schools sharing insight into helping students cope

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

WGRZ TV

Online threats still plague WNY schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. — School districts and some businesses around Western New York are coping with yet another wave of social media threats. And while police continue to stress they are not credible after investigating them, precautions and the impact are still factors for those institutions. Niagara Falls School Superintendent...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Difficult Process? Psych evaluations ordered by police, courts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While investigators examine the background of the suspect in this horrific event in Buffalo there are questions about the reports of his past involvement with police and the mental health system. 2 On Your Side spoke with a local psychiatrist who knows how the system is...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
WGRZ TV

White Whiskers Doggie Fashion Show & Adoption Event -June 12th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Make way on the fashion runway for the most fashionable canine couture! Sashay into the Summer at this doggie fashion Dog Show and Adoption Event featuring "Vera Wag and Louis Furton". Join us for "Sashaying Into the Summer Doggie Fashion Show" on Sunday, June 12th at 1pm at the Event Center at Seneca Niagara Casino.
BUFFALO, NY

