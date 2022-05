450connect and Comarch have signed a contract to deliver and implement the central IT-system of the German LTE450 radio network for critical infrastructure operators. Comarch, one of the leading IT companies in Europe, will provide the core IT platform for 450connect’s business and operations support systems (BSS/OSS). Cologne-based 450connect is a joint venture of energy utilities that will build and operate the Germany-wide, highly-available and fail-safe LTE450 radio network for critical infrastructure operators by 2025. The company was assigned the 450MHz spectrum by the German Federal Network Agency in July 2021, for 20 years.

