Last night, Dave Matthews Band delivered an 18-song single set performance at the Brandon Amphitheater in Brandon, Miss. The concert featured several fan favorites and a bust out of “Old Dirt Hill (Bring That Beat Back),” played for the first time with a full band since Sept. 8, 2018. The first set got underway with a jammed-out take on “Seek Up” before unleashing “Warehouse,” a tune that captures the full range of Matthews’ pipes. Next, the ensemble slowed things down with a sweet take on “Grace Is Gone” ahead of a rare live performance of “Break for It.” The latter was first performed live in 2010 and made a handful of concert appearances that year before it was busted out earlier this month in Austin, Texas.

BRANDON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO