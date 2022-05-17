ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP and BPD holding Peace Officers’ Memorials Thursday

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol and the Bakersfield Police Department will each hold a Peace Officers’ Memorial on Thursday.

CHP will hold their memorial at 8:30 a.m. at CHP Bakersfield on Compagnoni Street.

CHP will honor 16 CHP officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice. A special tribute will be paid to Officer Scott Merritt who died in the line of duty in September 2021 due to complications from Covid-19.

The event is open to the public.

The Bakersfield Police Department also plans to hold their Peace Officers Memorial Thursday morning.

The event is scheduled for 7 a.m. in front of the BPD headquarters on Truxtun Avenue.

All lanes of Truxtun Avenue will be closed between H Street and Eye Street from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.

Bakersfield Now

1 lane of Hwy. 58 reopens following big rigs' crash, fire near Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (3:45 p.m.) One lane on eastbound Highway 58 near Tehachapi has been reopened for traffic Thursday. Around 12:30 p.m. fire crews responded to a crash involving two big rigs on eastbound Highway 58, east of Broome Road. One big rig was loaded with wine, parked on the shoulder when it was hit by another big rig loaded with broccoli.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

13-year-old wounded in Lamont shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy is hospitalized after an apparent drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in Lamont, according to the sheriff’s office. Emergency crews were called to the David Head Center on San Diego Street in Lamont just after 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A KCSO spokesperson said the 13-year-old was […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

1 lane opens after semi-truck collision along Hwy 58 in Keene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving two semi-trucks has injured one person and caused a brush fire temporarily closing eastbound traffic along Highway 58 in Keene, officials said. One eastbound lane of traffic was reopened at around 3:45 p.m., Caltrans said. The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Highway […]
KEENE, CA
KGET

KCFD working to contain 500-acre brush fire east of I-5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that has grown to 500 acres Thursday night burning east of Interstate 5. Fire crews were called to an area south of Edmonston Pumping Plant Road east of I-5 at around 4:15 p.m. Fire officials said the fire has a “moderate […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Large fire burns dozens of cars at Fresno County wrecking yard

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews from the city of Fresno, the county of Fresno, and Selma are battling a large fire Thursday, according to officials. Crews on the scene at Fresno Foreign Wrecking in Fresno County said that the fire started in a cluster of 40 cars on the north end of the wrecking yard, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
