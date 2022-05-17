ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday’s high school playoffs

By Pete Yanity
Several area teams were eliminated in baseball and softball games Monday night.

Baseball

Blythewood 8, Hanna 7 (5A elimination game)

Eastside 8, Laurens 3 (4A elimination game)

Powdersville 5, Clinton 1 (3A elimination game)

St. Joe’s 12, Chesterfield 4 (2A elimination game)

Softball

Fort Mill 8, Byrnes 7 (5A winner’s bracket game)

Dorman 6, Clover 5 (5A elimination game)

Catawba Ridge 5, Easley 1 (4A winner’s bracket game)

York 4, Greenwood 0 (4A elimination game)

Broome 3, Union County 1 (3A winner’s bracket game)

Palmetto 9, Chapman 4 (3A elimination game)

Gray 7, Ninety Six 1 (2A winner’s bracket game)

Crescent 4, Chesterfield 3 (2A elimination game)

Lewisville 2, Dixie 0 (1A winner’s bracket game)

McBee 11, R.S.-Monetta 1 (1A elimination game)

Wednesday’s softball playoffs

Byrnes scored a walk-off win over Gaffney, 2-1, while Dorman’s 2-0 win against visiting Nation Ford enabled the Cavaliers to advance in postseason play for the first time in at least two decades.
Glover named head football coach at Carolina Academy

Chris Glover has returned to Carolina Academy in Greenville County to guide the football team. Glover, who served as an assistant under four Trojan head coaches, was formally introduced at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. He has also worked on the staffs at Woodmont and Greenwood High Schools. He takes over a Carolina program that’s […]
Lady Eagles get past Graham in soccer playoff, 3-1

ELIZABETHTOWN – Persistence paid off for the Lady Eagles of East Bladen on Monday. No. 12 seed East Bladen put 11 shots on the No. 21 seed Graham net in the first half, but came away with nothing to show for it as the two teams battled to a 0-0 knot at halftime in the opening round of the state’s Class 2A soccer playoffs.
Coastal Carolina cruises past Clemson

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina scored 15 runs in a three-inning stretch early in the game in its 17-2 victory over Clemson at Springs Brooks Stadium on Tuesday night. The Chanticleers (34-16-1) swept the home-and-home season series over the Tigers (32-21) with the win. The Chanticleers jumped on the Tigers for four runs in the […]
