Monday’s high school playoffs

ELIZABETHTOWN – Persistence paid off for the Lady Eagles of East Bladen on Monday. No. 12 seed East Bladen put 11 shots on the No. 21 seed Graham net in the first half, but came away with nothing to show for it as the two teams battled to a 0-0 knot at halftime in the opening round of the state’s Class 2A soccer playoffs.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO