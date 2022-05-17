Monday’s high school playoffs
Several area teams were eliminated in baseball and softball games Monday night.
Baseball
Blythewood 8, Hanna 7 (5A elimination game)
Eastside 8, Laurens 3 (4A elimination game)
Powdersville 5, Clinton 1 (3A elimination game)
St. Joe’s 12, Chesterfield 4 (2A elimination game)
Softball
Fort Mill 8, Byrnes 7 (5A winner’s bracket game)
Dorman 6, Clover 5 (5A elimination game)
Catawba Ridge 5, Easley 1 (4A winner’s bracket game)
York 4, Greenwood 0 (4A elimination game)
Broome 3, Union County 1 (3A winner’s bracket game)
Palmetto 9, Chapman 4 (3A elimination game)
Gray 7, Ninety Six 1 (2A winner’s bracket game)
Crescent 4, Chesterfield 3 (2A elimination game)
Lewisville 2, Dixie 0 (1A winner’s bracket game)
McBee 11, R.S.-Monetta 1 (1A elimination game)
