ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

Immokalee legends Edgerrin James, JC Jackson return home

By Derek Kopp
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMVMs_0fgRfqO200

Immokalee football legends Edgerrin James and JC Jackson were back where it all started for them today for a ceremony inside the school’s auditorium.

If you were sitting in the auditorium the phrase ‘Once an Indian, always an Indian’ was repeated as the pair were honored in front of current student-athletes.

“When you are from the ‘I’ that is all we know is each other,” Edgerrin James said.

It’s a connection between the community that the NFL Hall of Famer James and the Pro Bowl cornerback and recent Los Angeles Chargers signee Jackson hoped to build on today.

“You know growing up in Immokalee you really don’t get people that really come back and stop through and to have two of our own, that is a big deal,” James said.

Coming back and providing motivation to the cities youth is something that Edgerrin once provided to a young Jackson as he was coming up through the ranks in Immokalee.

“Growing up man I always loved when EJ came back and gave back to us and I know that feeling. Coming back and giving back to my community has always been a goal and now I have a chance to do it and I will always do it,” Jackson said.

Every student-athlete today walked through the doors and received a copy of Edgerrin’s book and a mini Chargers helmet.

Once inside the pair signed autographs, took pictures and told the student-athletes sitting in the same seats they once did that they could be next ones up with the proper work ethic.

“Our kids come from the same place. They are cut from the same fabric so why not think of them the same way,” Immokalee head football coach James Delgado said.

And the proof for the kids was sitting down and signing those white, blue and Charger Blue mini helmets.

“JC was one of the kids that used to be at the camps that I used to put on in Immokalee and to see him go onto the pros and become one of the faces of Immokalee and becoming the example that is a big deal for me,” James said.

It is a type of motivation that not many other schools in the country can duplicate.

“I mean you have a Hall of Famer and then you have one of the best defensive players sitting in one room. I mean that speaks for itself man, it don’t get no greater than that,” Jackson said.

Jackson did say he hopes to follow in James‘s footsteps and hold a football camp of his own in Immokalee this summer with perhaps the next one up in the crowd.

“Hopefully someone out of that camp will be in his camp so it will be a great thing and everything will come full circle,” James said.

Both James and Jackson said on top of the camp they plan on giving back in anyway that they can for their community with Edge commenting that the community knows he is always “a phone call away.”

Comments / 0

Related
naplesillustrated.com

D1 Training Debuts in Naples

D1 Training debuted its Naples location (3397 Pine Ridge Road) on May 2. The group fitness facility employs a sports science-backed training regimen based on the five core tenets of athletic-based training, led by certified trainers to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals. Owner Alex...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

How Immokalee’s Carlos Moreno built his future

Since our inception in 1991, The Immokalee Foundation has supported over 14,000 students through our focus on education, career readiness and professional development. The advantage of our 30+ years is most evident when we can see our impact on our students over time — and Carlos Moreno has provided us with an extraordinary full-circle moment worth celebrating.
IMMOKALEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Immokalee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Indian
orlandoweekly.com

Florida family finds 550-lb alligator swimming in their pool

A Florida family woke up to find a massive native cooling off in their pool. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), deputies and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) arrived at a Punta Gorda home to find that a large alligator had broken through the lanai.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Change a Student’s Life Through Mentorship with The Immokalee Foundation

The Immokalee Foundation is recruiting mentors for the upcoming academic year. The hybrid mentorship program aims to open flexibility for Foundation mentors by providing virtual options in addition to traditional in-person mentorship. During an online zoom webinar on May 26, staff from The Immokalee Foundation will provide an overview of the life-changing Immokalee Foundation mentor program.
IMMOKALEE, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Fort Myers

Whether you’re visiting Fort Myers as your sole destination or are passing through on a tour of the sunshine state, the city has many fun attractions to fill your time. No matter what kind of activity you’re interested in, you’ll be able to find it here, from beautiful untouched beaches, tranquil parkland and nature reserves to adrenaline sports complexes and wildlife-spotting escapes.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Florida Weekly

Crumbl Cookies targets summer opening in North Naples

Q: I was driving down Naples Boulevard and saw Crumbl Cookies on the plaza sign next to Eat the Frog Fitness across the street from Costco. My daughter has been wanting to drive to the east coast or Tampa for their cookies and will be so excited they have one locally! Do you have any information on when it may open?
NAPLES, FL
CBS Miami

Davie Man Claims Million Dollar Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Davie man got lucky and won a million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. David Pearson, 39, won the big money from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Pearson bought his winning ticket at a Speedway store, located at 2860 Davie Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it. The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, has a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.   CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
DAVIE, FL
Miami New Times

Is it Legal to Pick Mangos Off Your Neighbor's Tree?

Mango season in Miami is an idyllic time, when tasty red and yellow fruits ripen on trees, fall to earth, and in some cases, provoke neighbors to nearly bust down doors with claims of theft. Take, for instance, a video posted on Only In Dade's Instagram page last week that...
MIAMI, FL
arizonasuntimes.com

Commentary: Demons Have Captured the Naples United Church of Christ

It is hard to imagine how, other than through demonic influence, a Christian church and its pastor could come to be the force behind an effort to use the church and the public schools to recruit young people between the ages of 12 and 18 into a homosexual and transgender “pride conference.”
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy