Immokalee legends Edgerrin James, JC Jackson return home

Immokalee football legends Edgerrin James and JC Jackson were back where it all started for them today for a ceremony inside the school’s auditorium.

If you were sitting in the auditorium the phrase ‘Once an Indian, always an Indian’ was repeated as the pair were honored in front of current student-athletes.

“When you are from the ‘I’ that is all we know is each other,” Edgerrin James said.

It’s a connection between the community that the NFL Hall of Famer James and the Pro Bowl cornerback and recent Los Angeles Chargers signee Jackson hoped to build on today.

“You know growing up in Immokalee you really don’t get people that really come back and stop through and to have two of our own, that is a big deal,” James said.

Coming back and providing motivation to the cities youth is something that Edgerrin once provided to a young Jackson as he was coming up through the ranks in Immokalee.

“Growing up man I always loved when EJ came back and gave back to us and I know that feeling. Coming back and giving back to my community has always been a goal and now I have a chance to do it and I will always do it,” Jackson said.

Every student-athlete today walked through the doors and received a copy of Edgerrin’s book and a mini Chargers helmet.

Once inside the pair signed autographs, took pictures and told the student-athletes sitting in the same seats they once did that they could be next ones up with the proper work ethic.

“Our kids come from the same place. They are cut from the same fabric so why not think of them the same way,” Immokalee head football coach James Delgado said.

And the proof for the kids was sitting down and signing those white, blue and Charger Blue mini helmets.

“JC was one of the kids that used to be at the camps that I used to put on in Immokalee and to see him go onto the pros and become one of the faces of Immokalee and becoming the example that is a big deal for me,” James said.

It is a type of motivation that not many other schools in the country can duplicate.

“I mean you have a Hall of Famer and then you have one of the best defensive players sitting in one room. I mean that speaks for itself man, it don’t get no greater than that,” Jackson said.

Jackson did say he hopes to follow in James‘s footsteps and hold a football camp of his own in Immokalee this summer with perhaps the next one up in the crowd.

“Hopefully someone out of that camp will be in his camp so it will be a great thing and everything will come full circle,” James said.

Both James and Jackson said on top of the camp they plan on giving back in anyway that they can for their community with Edge commenting that the community knows he is always “a phone call away.”