Low voter turnout — at a total of 12.65% — in Kenton County produced candidates for the fall elections. Of a total of 141,968 voters, just 17,965 voters chose to vote in the primary which chooses the party’s candidates for the general election in November. Most of those voters went to the polls in person to vote. 15,796 voters voted on election day, 1,421 participated in early voting and 748 voted absentee.

KENTON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO