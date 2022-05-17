ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot approves M Building TIF

By John Salling
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINOT, N.D. – Monday, Minot City leaders approved Tax Increment Financing for the M building in downtown. They joined the school board in approving the move. Ward County denied it once, but that decision could possibly be overturned at their meeting Tuesday....

www.kfyrtv.com

City
Minot, ND
County
Ward County, ND
Ward County, ND
Government
Minot, ND
Government
KFYR-TV

Minot to allow off-highway vehicles on city streets

MINOT, N.D. – Minot passed the first reading of an ordinance that would allow so-called “off-highway vehicles” on city streets. The proposed ordinance defines them as motorized, wheeled vehicles capable of cross-country travel and not designed for a highway. It includes vehicles commonly known as side-by-sides. The...
MINOT, ND
Hot 97-5

When Is Tiny TOO Tiny In Bismarck/Mandan?

Just recently I wrote a story and shared some pictures of mansions in Mandan. As we all were foaming at the mouth looking at gigantic, gorgeous houses in Bismarck/Mandan, the real reality is simple. About 99% of us could never afford to live in one. So what in my opinion makes a house a mansion? The first thing I notice is just how spacious these homes are, how high their living room ceilings reach, and how many cars can fit comfortably in the garage. For those few people that live in an abode that has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, I really doubt they are utilizing ALL of the space they have in their luxurious home, however, let me show you some people that are doing just that.
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tif#Property Taxes#Urban Construction#Tax Increment Financing
KFYR-TV

KMOT honors the Best of the Class for 2022

MINOT, N.D. – Wednesday, KMOT honored the Best of the Class for 2022!. Roughly 200 high school seniors who are top academic achievers from schools across the KMOT viewing area gathered at Minot State University for our annual luncheon, where KMOT honored them for their hard work and dedication to their studies.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot second-grader gets to ride in ambulance, as part of EMS week

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Emergency Medical Services transported a second-grader Wednesday by ambulance. But this was no emergency. Longfellow second-grader Shay Remington was chosen as the winner of the first EMS Education Coloring Contest, as part of EMS Appreciation Week. Shay’s art was selected number one by Trinity’s medical...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Modern nuclear force efforts on track for Minot AFB

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Good news from Minot Air Force Base. Sen. John Hoeven says modernization efforts are on track for nuclear forces on the base. He spoke this week at a hearing with the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee about Minot Air Force Base. The committee outlined the importance of modernization efforts on our base, including the procurement of MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters to secure the missile fields and replacement missiles for the B-52 and other long-range stand-off missiles.
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND
