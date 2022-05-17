ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pack your bags, Australia! Why Eurovision 2022's hosting city Turin, Italy is the ultimate post-lockdown getaway destination

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The alp-fringed Italian city of Turin stole the global spotlight on Saturday night as it played host to the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest.

And with travel restrictions relaxing across the globe, now is the perfect time to book your own Italian escape.

Among the incredible Turinese properties is the Palazzo Del Carretto Art Apartments, a collection of richly-decorated suites and apartments dating back the seventeenth century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q05X3_0fgRdUEa00
Pack your bags, Australia! Why Eurovision 2022's hosting city Turin, Italy, is the ultimate post-lockdown getaway destination. Pictured: Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra posing after winning Eurovision in Turin on Saturday 

Opened to the public in 2017, the Palazzo Del Carretto oozes aristocratic opulence thanks to its lofty walls, gilded interiors and hand-painted frescos.

In a modern twist, the property also doubles as a modern art gallery for a revolving door of local artists.

Each suite is decorated with the work of a different artist, creating a unique interplay between old and new.

In the centre of the block is a grand courtyard featuring a stone fountain and patterned tile floors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EdrXE_0fgRdUEa00
Royal treatment: Among the incredible Turinese properties is the Palazzo Del Carretto Art Apartments, a collection of richly-decorated suites and apartments dating back the seventeenth century. Pictured: The Royal Suite, Palazzo Del Carretto 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlKlN_0fgRdUEa00
Stunning: Opened to the public in 2017, the Palazzo Del Carretto oozes aristocratic opulence thanks to its lofty walls, gilded interiors and hand-painted frescos. Pictured: The Royal Suite, Palazzo Del Carretto
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLLXW_0fgRdUEa00
Detail: The walls and ceiling of the Madama Suite (pictured) are covered in intricately hand-painted artworks 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zqBj_0fgRdUEa00
New and old: In a modern twist, the property also doubles as a modern art gallery for a revolving door of local artists. Pictured: A historic wooden hearth surrounds a modern artwork inside the hotel's private lounge area 

The Palazzo Del Carretto is nestled within a cluster of picturesque cobblestone streets bustling with cafés, antique shops, vintage boutiques and restaurants serving local gourmet specialities.

The web of narrow side streets are punctuated by wide piazzas - town squares featuring historic statues, manicured gardens and outdoor eateries.

Also located nearby is Turin's Egyptian Museum, the Mole Antonelliana (National Cinema Museum) and the Royal Palace of Turin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEjA1_0fgRdUEa00
Stately: In the centre of the block is a grand courtyard featuring a stone fountain and patterned tile floors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nmpkj_0fgRdUEa00
What an entrance! Guests must pass through this elaborate, wrought iron fence to enter the property 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXxy1_0fgRdUEa00
A feast for the eyes: The Palazzo Del Carretto is nestled within a cluster of picturesque cobblestone streets bustling with cafés, antique shops, vintage boutiques and restaurants serving local gourmet specialities. Pictured: Galleria San Federico, Turin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uN79S_0fgRdUEa00
Hive of activity: The web of narrow side streets are punctuated by wide piazzas - town squares featuring historic statues, manicured gardens and outdoor eateries 

Booking.com, was the official travel partner of Eurovision 2022

Customers can use the app to record and customise their travel itinerary, book a local taxi and even access exclusive discounts.

The company also has a LGBTQ+ certification program called Travel Proud, allowing customers to check whether a property is inclusive before they book.

Booking.com is one of the world's biggest travel marketplaces, connecting travellers with incredible accommodation, transportation options and unique experiences abroad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUxL8_0fgRdUEa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NogjH_0fgRdUEa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niT4i_0fgRdUEa00
Book now! Reserving a stay at hotels like The Palazzo Del Carretto is easy using Booking.com. Customers can use the Booking.com app to record and customise their travel itinerary, book a local taxi and even access exclusive discounts 

