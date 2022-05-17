Pack your bags, Australia! Why Eurovision 2022's hosting city Turin, Italy is the ultimate post-lockdown getaway destination
The alp-fringed Italian city of Turin stole the global spotlight on Saturday night as it played host to the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest.
And with travel restrictions relaxing across the globe, now is the perfect time to book your own Italian escape.
Among the incredible Turinese properties is the Palazzo Del Carretto Art Apartments, a collection of richly-decorated suites and apartments dating back the seventeenth century.
Opened to the public in 2017, the Palazzo Del Carretto oozes aristocratic opulence thanks to its lofty walls, gilded interiors and hand-painted frescos.
In a modern twist, the property also doubles as a modern art gallery for a revolving door of local artists.
Each suite is decorated with the work of a different artist, creating a unique interplay between old and new.
In the centre of the block is a grand courtyard featuring a stone fountain and patterned tile floors.
The Palazzo Del Carretto is nestled within a cluster of picturesque cobblestone streets bustling with cafés, antique shops, vintage boutiques and restaurants serving local gourmet specialities.
The web of narrow side streets are punctuated by wide piazzas - town squares featuring historic statues, manicured gardens and outdoor eateries.
Also located nearby is Turin's Egyptian Museum, the Mole Antonelliana (National Cinema Museum) and the Royal Palace of Turin.
Booking.com, was the official travel partner of Eurovision 2022 and reserving a stay at hotels like The Palazzo Del Carretto is easy using the app.
Customers can use the app to record and customise their travel itinerary, book a local taxi and even access exclusive discounts.
The company also has a LGBTQ+ certification program called Travel Proud, allowing customers to check whether a property is inclusive before they book.
Booking.com is one of the world's biggest travel marketplaces, connecting travellers with incredible accommodation, transportation options and unique experiences abroad.
Comments / 0