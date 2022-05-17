ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ over issues with planned match

By Joseph Staszewski
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2fEn_0fgRcESp00

Sasha Banks pulled the plug on Boss Time on “Monday Night Raw” – literally.

The WWE star and Naomi, her fellow women’s tag team champion, “walked out” of Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia prior to their match on Monday, WWE confirmed to The Post. PWInsider was first to report the pair leaving the building.

Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena and were informed they were to take part in the main event of “Monday Night Raw,” according to WWE. The announced match was that Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were going to take part in a six-pack challenge match to determine the next person to face Bianca Belair for her Raw women’s championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view later this month.

Banks and Naomi apparently took issue with the match. Naomi was scheduled to win, according to Fightful Select.

“During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out,” WWE said in a statement. “They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents – even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Se44s_0fgRcESp00
Sasha Banks
WWE

According to reports, Banks took up her concerns directly to WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who chose not to change the creative. Fightful Select also reported that Banks and Naomi’s issues were mainly rooted in proposed plans for them as tag team champions and not the women they were scheduled to work with.

WWE pivoted on the show by having Lynch frantically approach on-screen WWE official Adam Pearce to tell him Banks and Naomi had left the building. The match was switched to a one-on-one contest between Lynch and Asuka, who ended up getting the win.

On the broadcast, commentator Corey Graves mentioned them leaving the building multiple times during the show, so it is always possible the incident is used in an on-screen angle in the future.

“Sasha Banks and Naomi summarily and unprofessionally walked out,” Graves said.

Last minute changes are very much the norm prior to WWE shows as creative is very fluid, but this incident didn’t seem to sit well with the company.

“Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract,” WWE said. “We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 WWE Stars Walked Out Last Night: Fans React

Sasha Banks and Naomi were originally scheduled to be part of Raw's main event on Monday night. However, that match never took place. The WWE announced in a statement that Banks and Naomi, the current women's tag team champions, left mid-show. They left their title belts behind before exiting the building.
WWE
E! News

WWE Addresses Naomi and Sasha Banks' Shocking Absence From Match

The WWE is speaking out after Naomi and Sasha Banks were noticeably absent from Monday Night Raw. In a statement released May 17, the organization confirmed, "During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out."
WWE
ComicBook

Sasha Banks Hinted At How WWE Treats Her Prior to Walking Out of WWE Raw

Sasha Banks' appearances on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls interview series dropped this week in which she talked about how she is treated by the WWE as one of its biggest stars. The full interview was released to YouTube on Tuesday and fans have since combed through the comments following Banks' decision (along with her tag team partner Naomi) to walk out of this week's Monday Night Raw over creative frustrations with how the Women's Tag Team Championships were being used.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
wrestlingrumors.net

Naomi And Sasha Banks’ Walkout May Change Hell In A Cell Card

That could be a problem. We are less than a month away from WWE’s annual Hell In A Cell event, which will take place on Sunday June 5. WWE has already started announcing matches for the card but there is still a lot that needs to be done. However, things have gotten shaken up even more in WWE this week and now there might be some more plans that need to be changed.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sasha Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon before walking out on Raw

Before The Boss, Sasha Banks, walked out on Raw, she reportedly met with the boss of WWE. That tidbit comes from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, who cites sources close to the situation while saying that “Banks met with Vince McMahon before returning her title” on Monday night. While Banks was undoubtedly aware of the impact and potential repercussions of her actions, this additional bit of context implies she made the WWE’s ultimate decision maker fully and directly aware of what she was doing. Banks and Naomi have been the talk of the pro wrestling world this week for refusing to participate...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Alexa Bliss Receives An Important Change This Week On Monday Night Raw

It’s their identity. Theme music is one of the most important parts of a wrestler’s presentation. Without the right song, a wrestler might not be presented in the right way and that can cause them all kinds of problems. A theme song sets the mood for a wrestler and now one of the more established names in WWE is shaking things up a bit with a new theme song.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Bobby Lashley has defeated Omos

We have reached the all-female main event, with the WHITE CHAMPION BELAIR reaching the comment table, ready to find out who her HIAC opponent will be! -N ^ 1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship: Asuka Vs Becky Lynch Asuka immediately starts well with a kick and several attacks, while The Man is unable to connect his MAN HANDLE SLAM!!
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Corey Graves
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
John Laurinaitis
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Adam Pearce
PWMania

Looking At Sasha Banks vs. WWE

Sasha Banks, multiple time WWE Women’s champion and one of the top stars of the company, walked out of Raw this week after frustrations with the scripts for that night’s broadcast, including the main event six-way bout of the show. Reportedly, Sasha and her tag team partner, Naomi met with Vince McMahon before they decided to inform Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis that there were leaving the building, putting their title belts on his desk before the exit. The company actually acknowledged the incident on the air and subsequently posted a statement online to explain that the contracted talent refused to perform at the event.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy