How to watch: ESPN (U.S.), TSN (Canada) You should know the drill by now. Under the watchful eye of the NBA's accounting firm, representatives of the teams holding the rights to picks No. 1 through No. 14 in this year's draft will be cloistered in Chicago, where the random drawing of Pingpong balls will determine the draft order for the main event on June 23.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO