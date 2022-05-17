ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Police: Woman arrested at Spencer Butte Park after pointing gun at her head

By News Staff
KVAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — Around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Lane County Sheriff's deputies and Eugene Police officers responded to Spencer Butte Park on S. Willamette St. regarding the report of an armed subject....

kval.com

kezi.com

Police operation seizes thousands of dollars' worth of drugs

EUGENE, Ore. -- A months-long investigation led to a police operation that seized thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs and stolen property on Tuesday, police say. Police said that members of the Eugene Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit began to get information as early as March 2022 that large quantities of drugs and a few guns were being stockpiled at a house on Royal Avenue near Fisher Road. Officials said that the investigation concluded that the residents, Joe Anthony Harker, 38, and Shayla Kay Lawray Bennett, 27, were involved and a search warrant for the house was granted by a judge. The search warrant was served on May 17.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon couple accused of manslaughter after toddler drowns

The cause of death of a 17-month-old girl in Albany was drowning, according to a social media post from the Albany Police Department. On Sunday, May 15, officers arrested John and Kaitlyn Hutchings of Lebanon on charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree criminal mistreatment, three counts of second-degree child neglect and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
LEBANON, OR
KATU.com

One injured in Salem shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Salem police say someone was shot just Wednesday night. The victim was sent to the hospital. Police closed Woodside Road between Wiltsey and Mildred streets. They've not shared any more information, but say they believe the incident is isolated.
SALEM, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
kezi.com

Douglas County police dog sniffs out drug stash

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A police dog assisted in the arrest of a suspect in possession of about a half-pound of meth on Tuesday, Douglas County police say. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reports that the suspect, Jessica Shoesmith, 42, of Grants Pass, was stopped by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy near Interstate 5 at about 12:45 p.m. They add that narcotics team officers were also in the area and showed up with a drug-detecting dog to render assistance. The dog quickly smelled drugs inside Shoesmith’s vehicle and alerted officers, deputies said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DINT JAILS WOMAN FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP

Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team jailed a woman following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said at about 12:45 p.m. 42-year old Jessica Shoesmith of Grants Pass was stopped by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy on Canyon Creek Road near Interstate 5 in Canyonville. McArthur said DINT staff were also in the area, and contacted the suspect during the stop. Drug detection K9 Trapper checked the exterior of the vehicle and he alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from inside.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police forces converge to serve narcotics warrant

EUGENE, Ore. – A police unit served a narcotics search warrant on the outskirts of Eugene today. The investigation went underway in the 2700 block of Royal Avenue in the evening hours of Tuesday, May 17th. The Street Crimes Unit and Oregon State Police investigated the crime scene. Canine...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE THEFT

A Roseburg man was cited for an earlier theft by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said on May 12th the 33-year old allegedly swapped tags on a fly rod and stole multiple flies from a store in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. An officer contacted the suspect at about 2:15 p.m., cited him for the incident and released him on the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Coos Bay residents wake to find their gas stolen

COOS BAY, Ore. - Residents in Coos Bay say someone stole gas from their vehicles overnight. Cory Clewell, who lives near Marshfield High School, says he went out Thursday morning to warm up his truck and his girlfriend's car when he noticed something was off. Upon opening the door of...
COOS BAY, OR
kbnd.com

Suspect in Sisters School Threat Case In Custody

SISTERS, OR -- The man accused of threatening Sisters schools earlier this month is now in custody. Deschutes County Sheriff’s detectives learned Charles Schmiel was in Beaverton on Monday. They contacted local authorities, who found Schmiel at a car dealership. He was arrested without incident and transported to Bend...
SISTERS, OR
KVAL

Group of students say Eugene Police went too far issuing party citations

EUGENE, Ore. — While police responded to noise complaints from a big, unruly party over the weekend, another group of students believe the Eugene Police Department is going too far with party calls. One University of Oregon student says he and his friends were "wrongfully cited" for a noise...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

One arrested after missing Lane County sheriff ATV found

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office has found a stolen ATV with assistance from local citizens. Deputies said they received a call from a citizen on Sunday, May 5, who reported that they had seen two people attempting to use an ATV to get a truck unstuck from the sand near the Chapman sand road south of Florence. The caller texted a picture of the vehicle to the LCSO dispatch and it was identified as the ATV that had been stolen Saturday morning, deputies said.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Huge tree explodes after hit by lightning near Canby, Oregon

CANBY, Ore. — A tree exploded near Canby after it was hit by lighting during a storm on Thursday afternoon, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called out just before 2 p.m. on reports that lighting had struck a large tree near Canby, exploding the tree and sending debris flying.
CANBY, OR
kezi.com

UO students facing fines, frustrated with party patrols

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several students are speaking out following a weekend in which the Eugene Police Department handed out 63 party-related citations, claiming they were unfairly cited. Eric Wasserman is a junior at the University of Oregon. He claims he and his roommates were hosting a gathering for a friend's...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon woman also accused in toddler's death

A second person is facing manslaughter accusations regarding the September death of a toddler, according to Oregon’s online court database. Kaitlyn Rose Hutchings, 23, of Lebanon was arrested on charges of second-degree manslaughter by neglect, first-degree criminal mistreatment, three counts of second-degree child neglect and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
LEBANON, OR
The Oregonian

Former federal prison guard in Oregon pleads guilty to accepting bribes, providing pot, phones and cigarettes to inmates

Nickolas Herrera, a former guard at the federal prison in Sheridan, Thursday pleaded guilty to accepting bribes to smuggle in marijuana, phones, cigarettes and designer sneakers to inmates. Herrera, 32, of McMinnville, accepted cash and online payments from Elizabeth McIntosh, an acquaintance of inmate Dontae Hunt, according to a federal...
SHERIDAN, OR
kptv.com

Clackamas girl missing since March found, ODHS says

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) – A 14-year-old Clackamas girl missing since March was found Monday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. Aaronaja Ziye Akerion Gray, 14, went missing from foster care in Clackamas on March 31. ODHS didn’t reveal where Gray was found but thanked the community for...
CLACKAMAS, OR

