Police: Woman arrested at Spencer Butte Park after pointing gun at her head

EUGENE, Ore. -- A months-long investigation led to a police operation that seized thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs and stolen property on Tuesday, police say. Police said that members of the Eugene Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit began to get information as early as March 2022 that large quantities of drugs and a few guns were being stockpiled at a house on Royal Avenue near Fisher Road. Officials said that the investigation concluded that the residents, Joe Anthony Harker, 38, and Shayla Kay Lawray Bennett, 27, were involved and a search warrant for the house was granted by a judge. The search warrant was served on May 17.

EUGENE, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO