TPD investigating shootout near Admiral and Lewis

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead outside a Hookah Lounge near Admiral and Lewis early Sunday morning.

Lt. Brandon Watkins with TPD's Homicide Unit, said this is the first time anything like that has happened in that area.

“The scene was pretty chaotic when officers first arrived," Lt. Watkins said.

Police said officers responded to a call about multiple shots fired in a parking lot behind businesses near Admiral and Lewis, shortly after 2:30 a.m.

He said when officers arrived, they found a young man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

Lt. Watkins said paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He said they are waiting on the medical examiner to release his name.

“There’s a lot of shell casings everywhere,” Lt. Watkins said.

Lt. Watkins said investigators recovered more than 100 shell casings of various calibers.

“There was a lot of gunfire and there was a distinct possibility that a lot of people could have been killed,” Lt. Watkins said.

Lt. Watkins said surveillance video from multiple businesses in the area captured the exchange of fire as it unfolded.

“We’ve got a lot of cameras pointing in multiple angles, so yeah… we’ve got a lot of video to go through,” Lt. Watkins said.

Watkins said that based on the video, it appears the exchange of fire started as a disagreement between gangs.

He said the video shows about 40 to 50 people were in the parking lot when the shooting started and then traveled west down the first street.

“We know who we need to talk to at this point, so it’s just a matter of finding them,” Lt. Watkins said.

Watkins asks anyone with information to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

