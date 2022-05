(La Vergne, Tenn.) La Vergne Police Department’s license plate reader system alerted officers to a stolen vehicle, resulting in the arrest of a juvenile. The Blue Sentinel License Plate Reader (LPR) system alerted officers to the vehicle entering city limits Wednesday afternoon (05/18/2022). Officers were able to quickly locate the vehicle which was parked in front of a business at the 5100 block of Murfreesboro Road. The driver, a female juvenile, and a male passenger were detained by officers.

