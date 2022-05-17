ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 5.16.22

By Thomas Hall
 3 days ago

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We’re in for a big grudge match with Omos vs. Bobby Lashley inside a cage. This is the third match between the two of them after they split the first two, though I’m not sure if it’s the best idea with the Cell pay...

Related
Becky Lynch Punches At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, a fan caught former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking a swing at Cody Rhodes while selling Asuka’s green mist. It all went down during a dark match involving Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The video posted by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch heading backstage up the entrance passing Rhodes during his entrance. When she is near to him Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks as if she can’t see due to the mist in her eyes. Check out the fan capture footage below:
Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
The Usos Share Their Advice to Younger Brother Solo Sikoa for His WWE Career

– During the most recent episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos discussed the advice they shared with their young brother, Solo Sikoa, who is currently part of the WWE NXT roster. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jimmy Uso on their...
Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout During Monday’s Raw Reportedly Not A ‘Work’

Fightful Select has released some additional details regarding the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation which took place at Monday’s WWE RAW and saw them walk out of the broadcast early due to frustrations with their creative. The report notes that despite many sources reporting Naomi was scheduled to win...
More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi

– PWInsider has an update with additional details on the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation that saw them walk out of WWE Raw while the show was going on last night. As noted, Naomi was originally expected to win the previously announced Six-Pack Challenge and go on to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. According to the new report, the show would’ve ended with both Naomi and Banks celebrating that Naomi would face Belair for the title at the event.
WWE
Ric Flair Announces Original Four Horsemen Reunion for Starrcast V

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced that the original Four Horsemen will reunite for Starrcast V in July. The Last Ride For The Horsemen is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. You can view Flair’s announcement below. Tickets for Starrcast V go on sale...
NASHVILLE, TN
Swerve Strickland Calls Out Writer For Calling His Support of Sasha Banks & Naomi ‘Racial’

Swerve Strickland has called out a wrestling reporter for referring to his social media support of Sasha Banks & Naomi as “racial.” As you certainly know, Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday’s episode of Raw due to reported issues with frustrations regarding their creative direction, which was followed by WWE addressing it in a public statement. Several wrestling people in Twitter have shared their reactions, and Strickland posted three raised fist emojis while tagging Banks and Naomi.
Brutus Beefcake Praises Tiny Lister for His Work as Zeus in WWE

– During a recent interview with Nick Hausman for The Wrestling Inc. Daily, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake recalled headlining WWE SummerSlam 1989, where he teamed with Hulk Hogan against the late Macho Man Randy Savage and Zeus. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Brutus Beefcake on headlining SummerSlam...
Bobby Lashley on the Challenge in Wrestling Goldberg

– In an interview with the So Catch podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley spoke about wrestling Goldberg and more. Below are some highlights:. Bobby Lashley on Goldberg: “I’m a fan of wrestling across the board. I’m one of those guys that you’re probably never going to hear anything negative come out of my mouth, especially about anybody in the business. But I like Goldberg. I mean, Goldberg’s such a big name. We know Goldberg, he comes out there, and you know, Goldberg is Goldberg. To me, it was a challenge because having a match with him and then just being out there and seeing the spectacle that goes around Goldberg, I enjoyed it. If Goldberg ever needs to come back, I’m one of those guys that will raise my hand and take it any time.”
Monday’s WWE Raw Draws Highest Viewership & Key Demo In A Month

WWE Raw viewership for Monday’s episode May 16 averaged 1.736 million viewers, which is up from last week’s total of 1.652 million viewers. This is being reported as the highest viewership for the show since the April 11 episode which pulled in 1.803 million viewers. The show delivered a 0.45 (587,000) rating in the all-important 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.44 rating from the week before. The news was first reported by Brandon Thurston:
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat To Address Ring Return Rumors Tonight

HighspotsAuctions.com are hosting a live virtual signing with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat tonight. PWInsider is reporting that during the signing, Steamboat will be addressing rumors that he will be returning to the ring to be apart of Ric Flair “final match” at Starrcast taking place July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds, which is the former home of TNA Wrestling. Check out the announcement below:
Updated WWE NXT In Your House Card

WWE has an updated card for NXT In Your House following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on June 4th on Peacock and WWE NetworkL. * WWE NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy. The title...
Backstage Rumor on Another Member Edge Wanted for His Judgment Day Faction

– On WWE Raw, Edge recently formed a new faction called The Judgment Day, which includes himself, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. However, there was reportedly another member that Edge wanted for the pick. Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Edge tried to recruit former WWE NXT talent Harland (aka Parker Boudreaux) for the group.
WWE
Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following updated lineup for next Wednesday’s show, which takes place in Las Vegas and is the final Dynamite before AEW Double or Nothing:. * Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Kyle O’Reilly...
MJF Defends WWE Performance Center’s History Of Making Stars

MJF took to social media to promote the wrestling academy he trained, and ended up defending the WWE Performance Center’s history of making stars. The AEW star retweeted a post by the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy to help promote the school where he trained under Pat Buck and Brian Myers, noting that it’s “Where Real wrestlers are taught Real wrestling.”
Edge Tweets Photo of Paige, Possibly Teasing Her Joining Judgment Day

– As previously reported, Edge shared a pic on social media with Tommaso Ciampa, perhaps teasing that he’d be the next person to join Judgment Day. Now, Edge has tweeted out another photo on his Twitter, possibly suggesting that former WWE Superstar Paige might be joining the group. The...
TWITTER

