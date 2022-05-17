ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre Township, PA

Lou Barletta hosts election eve rally in Wilkes Barre Township

By Andy Mehalshick
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- With only a few hours left until the polls open for the Pennsylvania primary, candidates across the ballot are putting in one last push for voter support.

Monday night, Republican gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta held a campaign rally in Luzerne County.

The race for governor is one of the most closely watched races in the nation. Barletta, from Hazleton, is running second behind Doug Mastriano but Barletta supporters say they believe Former President Trump’s endorsement of Mastriano will backfire.

” Yeah, I think the most important factor is that I can win in November,” said Republican gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta.

And that was the focus of a Monday night rally at the Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Company in Luzerne County for Lou Barletta. Barletta, the former mayor of Hazleton, and former Congressman was trying to rally supporters to win at the polls Tuesday.

Polls show him running second behind Doug Mastriano.

“It doesn’t matter if you win a primary but if you can’t beat Josh Shapiro. Josh Shapiro will then become our next governor, I think I give us the best chance,” said Barletta Monday night.

This past weekend Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mastriano, an endorsement that stunned many people since Barletta was one of the first Republican lawmakers in 2016 to publicly support and endorse Trump for President.

When asked about Trump’s endorsement and resulting feelings of concern for what it could mean for Barletta’s campaign, Barletta remained confident.

“Well,” said Barletta, “He was wrong. I certainly will take his endorsement on Wednesday after I win the primary on Tuesday.”

Former congressman Tom Marino, who with Barletta, a team called thunder and lightning, traveled the commonwealth in 2016 in support of Trump.

“Here’s a guy who didn’t have the decency to call Lou, tell him he was endorsing someone else,” said former congressman Tom Marino.

And it was a common reaction from the folks who attended this rally.

“I think there are a lot of people who got a little disturbed with that endorsement. I don’t think he should have done that,”  said Carl Kuren, Mayor of Wilkes-Barre Township.

Barletta is campaigning on fighting inflation, limiting government restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and lifting regulations on the state natural gas industry.

The winner of the GOP nomination will face Democrat Josh Shapiro who is running unopposed in the primary.

WBRE

